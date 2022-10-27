The email notice from Southern New Hampshire Services fell hard on Rachel Gagne, who for months has been staying at the Comfort Inn on the West Side of Manchester with her husband and grandchild, unable to find an apartment they can afford.
A federally funded pandemic program paying for the hotel room could be about to end. Recipients of Emergency Rental Assistance started receiving emails this week that the program is winding down. Their payments are being terminated, some as early as Tuesday, after the state learned the U.S. Treasury would not be releasing more money to the state to continue funding the program.
Gagne's family now faces bleak choices: a shelter bed, if they can find one; an apartment they can't afford, also in short supply; or the $120 a night hotel room they're currently staying in, paid for out of their own pocket.
"I have an 11-year-old to protect. What am I supposed to do?" Gagne said. She showed a reporter an Oct. 26 email from Southern New Hampshire Services, one of the local agencies administering the program. It states Gagne was up for recertification in November, but SNHS stopped accepting applications for new or continued assistance on Oct. 21.
Gagne said that means the payments for her hotel room will end Nov. 1.
"Going forward, you will be responsible for covering the hotel room fees, and for finding an alternative," the email reads. It encouraged her to call the public assistance hotline, 211, or reach out to the local welfare office.
Gagne turned to rental assistance after she was evicted from the one-bedroom Beech Street apartment where she and her husband had lived for 24 years, she said. Her landlord wanted to renovate the apartment, and though Gagne fought the eviction for seven months in court, she lost the case and lost her home.
She and her husband, who are both disabled, and their 11-year-old grandchild moved into the Comfort Inn, in a room funded by Emergency Rental Assistance. Unless the federal government releases more funding, New Hampshire will stop making payments to keep families housed.
Hundreds of families like Gagne's are receiving Emergency Rental Assistance to pay for rooms in hotels, said Sarah Jane Knoy of the Granite State Organizing Project, a nonprofit that works with low-income people. To qualify for the hotel rooms, Knoy said they had to have leases before they applied for rental aid, but lost their housing and were unable to find new apartments.
Thousands of families in apartments stand to lose their housing aid between now and January if the program is not renewed, because renters have to re-certify their need every three months.
Like Gagne, tenants who were due to re-certify in November are set to lose assistance after Nov. 1.
Delegation pushes reversal
New Hampshire Housing said the U.S. Treasury notified the state that it will not receive continued Emergency Rental Assistance after Dec. 29. A spokeswoman for New Hampshire Housing said applications for new aid or payment renewals were not accepted after Oct. 21 but said eligible applications submitted before that date will be funded.
Both the Biden and Trump administrations funded the program, budgeting up to $46 billion nationally, according to the Treasury Department. New Hampshire spent $244.83 million.
The U.S. Treasury announced it would not send New Hampshire $67 million to keep funding the program after determining New Hampshire has not been spending rental assistance quickly enough to merit another tranche of money.
States have to spend down 75% of their allocations before getting more funding, according to U.S. Treasury guidance.
New Hampshire was one of 11 states, including Vermont, that saw rental assistance funds clawed back. Rockingham County also lost funds. The money was redistributed to other states, cities, counties and tribal governments that gave out money faster, including the states of Texas and New Jersey.
New Hampshire's congressional delegation wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week to ask the Treasury to reconsider and send the $67 million to the state.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas defended New Hampshire's administration of the funds. Yes, the program got off to a slow start, they wrote, but it has become a lifeline in the state's difficult housing market.
Aid that took too long to get to people who needed it has been a problem for New Hampshire almost since the program's inception.
New Hampshire used a long, English-only form to collect information from rental-aid applicants in the summer of 2020. About half of the people who started filling out the form gave up, said Southern New Hampshire Services’ Donnalee Lozeau in 2020. After outcry from community advocates, the form was simplified.
Sluggish outreach through official channels led groups like the Granite State Organizing Project to canvass low-income neighborhoods, making sure renters knew about available aid. Some property management companies and landlords even helped their tenants apply.
New Hampshire’s failure to hit the 75% spending requirement earlier this year nearly caused $35 million in rental aid to be withheld by the federal government in March. Although Gov. Chris Sununu complained in a letter that the move was “fundamentally unfair,” a treasury spokeswoman said in March that New Hampshire could get more funds only if it spent more of the previously allocated money.
Sununu also had asked the U.S. Treasury for permission to spend rental assistance funding not on tenants, but on incentives for developers and towns to build affordable housing. That request was denied.
Motel desperation
For some families, the emergency rental assistance has been the only thing standing between them and homelessness.
Even with the her family's income of $3,000 a month, Rachel Gagne said she has been unable to find an apartment, so her family of three has had to use the rental aid to fund a room at the Comfort Inn.
A tenant-rights advocate said assistance program is currently paying for 42 rooms at the Comfort Inn and hundreds around the state. At least two Manchester families are losing their payments on Nov. 1; 19 are losing payments Dec. 1, said Jessica Margeson of Granite State Organizing Project. She said shelters have one to three beds available this time of year.
"We're already closing in on available beds, and we haven't had the first true frost," Margeson said. She said it will fall on the Manchester Welfare Department to pay rent or hotel bills if shelters are full.
Tammy Beerman said she lost her job as a cook in the early days of the pandemic. Her landlord threw her out right before the eviction moratorium and she couch=surfed before ending up at Comfort Inn in July.
She has applied for disability because of bone lesions. She has $20 to her name and shouldn't work but is applying for jobs because she has no alternative, she said.
She realizes that COVID-19 money will eventually run out, she said, but she was promised that ERA would provide rental or hotel payments for 18 months.
Nicole Eastman is living in the hotel with three teenage daughters.
She was involved in an severe auto accident in June 2021. The accident still prevents her from returning to work as a pizza chef in Franklin. Her landlord threw her property outside. She couldn't find anywhere that could accommodate a wheelchair, so she ended up at the Manchester hotel.
She can only afford a one-bedroom apartment, but no one will rent her a small apartment because of her family size, she said.
Her ERA payments will end Dec. 1. She told her daughters about the notice Wednesday night.
"You could see they're scared. They're worried, they're afraid of being homeless," Eastman said.
She realized the ERA would eventually end.
"Does it suck?" she said. "Yes. But am I mad? No. They helped me when no one else would."