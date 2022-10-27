Housing vouchers expiring

Rachel Gagne signs up for housing assistance on Thursday while talking with a group of people staying at the Comfort Inn in Manchester on housing vouchers.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The email notice from Southern New Hampshire Services fell hard on Rachel Gagne, who for months has been staying at the Comfort Inn on the West Side of Manchester with her husband and grandchild, unable to find an apartment they can afford. 

A federally funded pandemic program paying for the hotel room could be about to end. Recipients of Emergency Rental Assistance started receiving emails this week that the program is winding down. Their payments are being terminated, some as early as Tuesday, after the state learned the U.S. Treasury would not be releasing more money to the state to continue funding the program.

Jessica Margeson of the Granite State Organizing Project collects information from Coven Covey who has been staying at the Comfort Inn in Manchester. Also pictured is her husband, Bruce, and son Bryce, 1.
A group of people whose housing vouchers are expiring meet with a reporter outside of the Comfort Inn in Manchester on Oct. 27, 2022.
Nicole Eastman hugs her daughter, Leanna, outside the Comfort Inn in Manchester where they have been living with her three other children.