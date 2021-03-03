CONCORD -- A white-hot real estate market, recovering business activity and record lottery jackpots generated double-digit percentage increases in state taxes and fees last month.
Eight months into its fiscal year, the state has a revenue surplus of $103 million.
February is not usually a big month for revenue collection. The biggest are September, December, April and June.
The latest rebound in tax revenues will shrink the size of the budget deficit that Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature must contend with when they craft a new two-year state budget later this spring.
Sununu said recently the deficit had fallen to $50 million, from a forecast of more than $400 million at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the month, the state took in $120 million -- $18.8 million (18.5%) over forecast and $24.8 million (26%) over what came in last February.
With four months left in the state’s fiscal year, total collections of $1.36 billion are about $134 million (10.9%) over plan and $148 million (12.2%) ahead of last year.
The actual year-to-date revenue surplus is $30 million less than reflected in this report. The state’s independent auditing firm has ruled that amount, which was collected in the current budget year, must be counted for last year, because Sununu gave businesses owners and individual investors a three-month extension to file state tax returns.
Tax cut debate fires up
Revenue gains will fuel the State House debate over whether lawmakers should pass another round of business and other tax cuts during the 2021 legislative session.
“The state’s revenue picture is showing very promising signs that our economy is recovering. However, while some businesses are thriving, others are struggling,” said Greg Moore, state director of the fiscally conservative Americans for Prosperity, a group crusading for cuts in the state tax on business profits and general business activity.
“That’s why it’s so critical to offer additional tax relief for employers, which will not only help companies get through this pandemic, but also set them up for further growth and make our state stronger and more competitive for years to come,” Moore said.
Earlier this week, the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted 3-2 to endorse a bill (SB 13) that lowers the Business Profits Tax from 7.9% to 7.5% and the Business Enterprise Tax from 0.6% to 0.5%.
Sens. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, and Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, were harshly critical of the cuts.
“Now is not the time to offer tax breaks to out-of-state corporations that will cost the state $79 million during a time of economic instability with no real proposal for making up the loss,” the two Democratic senators said in a joint statement.
The full Senate likely will take an initial vote on the measure next week.
In his budget, Sununu endorsed lowering the enterprise tax rate to 0.55% and raising the no-tax threshold, which he said would mean up to 30,000 smaller businesses would no longer have to pay the levy.
Last month, the two business taxes generated $29.4 million, more than $11 million over the same month in 2020.
A tight housing inventory and migration to the state since the start of the pandemic have combined to turn the tax on real estate transfers into a big producer. Last month, the tax brought in $11.2 million, which was $2.2 million (24.4%) over last year’s revenue. For the year, the tax has come in 24% over forecast and 19% above 2020.
The state lottery commission reported a $19.7 million profit in February, more than double the expected $9.5 million and the $8.7 million reported last February.
Lottery Commission Executive Director Charles McIntyre said nearly all of the increase was attributable to record jackpots in both the Powerball and Mega Millions games.
The profit is more impressive considering that New Hampshire's sports betting franchise lost $3 million on payouts, according to McIntyre. That’s because 81% of New Hampshire players successfully wagered on Tom Brady to win his seventh Super Bowl.