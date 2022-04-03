Gov. Chris Sununu made national headlines over the weekend, saying former President Donald Trump is “f–king crazy” during an appearance at the 137th annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington.
Sununu was one of two main speakers at the dinner, considered one of the most high-profile media events in D.C. The event, held at the Renaissance Hotel, was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
As reported by Politico and multiple media outlets, Sununu mentioned Trump’s “experience,” “sense of integrity” and the “rationale” present in many of his tweets.
“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president,” Sununu said, according to Politico. “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s f–ing crazy.”
Multiple news outlets reported the ballroom erupted with laughter at the comment, with Sununu following up by saying, “Are you kidding? Come on. You guys are buying that? I love it. He just stresses me out so much!...I’m going to deny I ever said it.”
Politico reported Sununu went on to say, “The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don't think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”
Reached Sunday for comment on Sununu’s remarks, Paul Collins, senior advisor to the governor, said the Gridiron Dinner is an annual comedic event “built around using self- deprecating humor to instill a spirit of bipartisanship.”
“Governor Sununu began by making fun of his own father and family and included jokes on everyone from CNN to Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump and Jenn Psaki,” said Collins in a statement. “It was a great night where no one took themselves too seriously, and given the crowd’s reaction to some of the governor’s jokes, he will be keeping his day job.”
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who spoke on behalf of Democrats at the Gridiron Club dinner, said he hadn’t heard a “Republican use the F-word that much since the Nixon administration.”
During an appearance on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday morning, Raskin described Sununu’s comments as a "breath of fresh air."
“Last night, you know, I was at the Gridiron Club dinner, and I saw the governor, the Republican Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu,” said Raskin. “He said Donald Trump is f-ing crazy, and he didn't say f-ing.”
Dean Spiliotes, a civic scholar at Southern New Hampshire University and founder of NH Political Capital, said he found Sununu’s comments “fascinating.”
“This dinner is famously irreverent, and that kind of language is not unusual,” said Spiliotes. “But we also know that Trump is notoriously thin-skinned when it comes to celebrity roasts. He won't be happy.”
Spiliotes said he thinks Sununu felt comfortable mocking Trump because he believes his political fortunes “are not tied to the former president in the way that other GOP officials believe theirs are linked.”
“Perhaps it was a little bit of a declaration of independence, or maybe the beginnings of a struggle over the future direction of the GOP, in the guise of bipartisan fun,” said Spiliotes. “In any event, I'm sure Sununu will downplay its significance.”
During the dinner, Sununu told a story about a visit by Trump to New Hampshire where he was invited to ride with the president ‘The Beast,’ the nickname for the presidential limo.
During a discussion en route to an appearance, Sununu said Trump pointed out the window at people lining a road and holding American flags.
Sununu said Trump told him “They love me,” looking at the crowd..
Sununu said the man Trump had pointed at was holding a sign that read, 'F*** TRUMP.'
Sununu made several other remarks about fellow Republicans that drew laughs from the crowd, Politico and other news outlets reported.
Referencing Virginia Thomas’ text messages to Mark Meadows, Sununu joked, “We know she may be extreme, but let’s face it: when it comes to texting, she’s no Anthony Weiner. And you guys thought we forgot about that freak show.”
On Ted Cruz recently appearing with the People’s Convoy, Sununu said no one really knows why the protestors are in Washington in the first place, “which pretty much describes Ted himself, right?”
“What is with Ted? You see that beard? He looks like Mel Gibson after a DUI or something,” Politico reported Sununu said.
And speaking about Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Sununu reportedly said, “This guy’s head is stuffed with more crap than his pillows. And by the way, I was told not to say this, but I will: His stuff is crap. I mean, it’s absolute crap. You only find that kind of stuff in the Trump Hotel.”