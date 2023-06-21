CONCORD — For the third straight biennium, legislative talks to alter a 2018 bail reform law fell apart Wednesday with House and Senate leaders accusing each other of failing to bring about a compromise.
The legislation would have spelled out a dozen violent crimes or crimes against children for which bail would not be immediately available (SB 252). Under the bill, police could have detained those arrested for those crimes for up to 36 hours until they could have a hearing before a judge.
With Manchester police officials sitting in the audience, House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said while he co-sponsored this very change in a separate bill, the idea would be dead on arrival in the politically divided House of Representatives.
Other casualties in the collapse of this bill was the original legislation to expand the rights of providers to prescribe medical marijuana (HB 610) and creating a new, $1.75 million database so judges and police could know in real time whether someone arrested for a crime was already out on bail.
Roy’s panel has retained several bills to change the system to include one that would replace or supplement bail commissioners with court magistrates that would preside over the more complex bail matters.
“As a standalone bill, I cannot go back on the commitment I made to work together to come back with a comprehensive piece of legislation,” Roy said.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the Senate has run out of patience with the House that she said has consistently been a roadblock to reform.
“It is flawed and we have tried over and over and over again to fix those flaws,” Carson said.
“The Senate has led on this issue to try to get this law fixed. Now we are hearing about systemic problems with the system. Enough is enough. The time to do something is now.”
Roy shot back that he had opposed the original bail law.
“I am pleased you see some urgency in getting this done right now. I didn’t support it. What you are saying now is save my bacon,” Roy said.
“My telephone works and it didn’t ring once from anyone in your organization asking to work with us on this issue... Now at the last minute, what’s wrong with this bill? Why wouldn’t you fix this bill?”
Key senator: 'The Legislature was lied to'
Carson said lawmakers did not realize the full impact of the law they adopted as they thought the sole focus was to end the bail mandate for poor offenders who could not afford to post it.
“He is exactly right but no one’s bacon is saved here,” Carson said. “We were misled. I will go as far as to say the Legislature was lied to; we were assured this would not apply to violent crimes. Only after it was passed did we see it applied to violent criminals.”
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and other judicial advocates insist bail reform has worked as intended and that violent crime has gone down in the state since its adoption.
“For months, law enforcement across the state testified at the State House that New Hampshire’s bail reform laws were making communities less safe but that couldn’t be further from the truth, and thankfully, our lawmakers saw through a proposal that would have resulted in the needless incarceration of thousands of Granite Staters each year," said Frank Knaack, policy director for the ACLU-NH.
House leaders said the Senate bail change could pose unintended consequences.
For example, a child’s father could accuse an ex-wife of abusing a child causing her to lose her job while being held for more than a day, Roy said.
This change also amounts to an unfunded mandate for it contains no money to reimburse counties even though offenders would be held in county jails awaiting their hearing before a judge, Roy said.
“There are issues with the other bail component of this bill; they are constitutional and they need to be addressed,” said Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth. “Let’s come back with the best legislation that we can.”
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a likely Democratic candidate for governor, urged negotiators to approve the bail-tracking network.
“I’m hopeful that legislators can find compromise on bail reform today, but regardless, I urge them to move forward with the statewide database to better monitor offenders out on bail,” Craig said. “This common-sense measure will have huge impacts in our communities.”
There was unanimous support on this seven-member committee for the bail network that Roy first proposed and got attached to the House-passed state budget.
The Senate took this network tracking out of the budget and dropped it into this bill.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the underlying bail reform needed to be a linchpin to any agreement.
He urged House negotiators to suggest any of the 12 crimes in the Senate’s bail reform that could get taken out of a final agreement.
“If there are some of those 12 that you can list for us that should be struck from the bill, I think we would consider that,” Bradley said. “Everybody out here knows there is a problem.”
Roy said the negotiating table is no place to make a piecemeal change.
“I am not going to put citizens at risk for unnecessary detainment,” Roy said. “We need to do it not by slapping Band-Aids on leaks. We need to fix the entire system.”