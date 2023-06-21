Bail reform bid dies - again
Negotiations over a bail reform bill fell apart Wednesday after House leaders refused to support a Senate-passed change to make those arrested for certain violent crimes to be held for up to 36 hours before seeing a judge about bail.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — For the third straight biennium, legislative talks to alter a 2018 bail reform law fell apart Wednesday with House and Senate leaders accusing each other of failing to bring about a compromise.

The legislation would have spelled out a dozen violent crimes or crimes against children for which bail would not be immediately available (SB 252). Under the bill, police could have detained those arrested for those crimes for up to 36 hours until they could have a hearing before a judge.