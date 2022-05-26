CONCORD — Fine print flaws revealing “unintended consequences” killed the campaign for bail reform Thursday, as bipartisan legislative leaders said they ran out of time to perfect it.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said legal problems were spotted in the final language.
The obstacle to passing this plan (HB 1476) came over trying to merge a Senate plan that dealt with the arrest of violent offenders, and the House plan that focused on repeat offenders who are arrested while out on bail.
The intent of both approaches was to prevent those accused or repeat offenses from being released until they faced a hearing before a judge.
The Senate on a voice vote tabled the compromise, which meant it was dead.
“It’s no one’s fault and if we had another two or three days maybe we could have fixed it. These clearly were unintended consequences discovered once more eyes looked down on the language,” Bradley said. “To use a football metaphor, it’s fourth-and-one and time to punt so we can come back again next year.”
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, had been the prime author of the House bill that had the support of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, both Democrats.
“Today the Legislature let the people of New Hampshire down,” Berry said. “Unfortunately Granite Staters will have to continue to wait while repeat and violent offenders are let off again and again on cashless bail.”
Berry and Bradley said prospects for getting action on this issue in 2023 remain good.
“I look forward to taking this issue into the election in November and it is my sincere hope that the composition of the State House changes to one that will prioritize victims and our communities over criminals and lawlessness” Berry added.
Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, had worked on bringing bipartisan support to the issue.
“This is an important matter facing all urban areas in the state. I really thought we could make it happen,” said Conley, who is not seeking reelection.
Flaw found in change to House option
Bradley said a flaw was found with changes made to the House option that showed the “look back” for repeat offenses could be unlimited.
This would even be the case for those who committed three Class B misdemeanors, none of which carry any jail time, he said.
“This one hurts; it was my top priority bill for this session but hey, you lick your wounds and live to fight another day,” Bradley said.
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police had fought hard for this bill, citing recent cases of violent offenders put back on the street with no bail.
Their leaders said a 2018 bail reform law too easily allowed offenders to get a bail commissioner’s approval to win release.
A recent example Manchester police cited was the case of Jessica Laferriere, 31, of Manchester, who was let out on personal recognizance or no-cash bail after being charged with causing multiple injuries to a 3-year-old girl.
Gov. Chris Sununu hadn’t gotten into the weeds on this issue, but urged lawmakers to update the state’s bail reform laws.
The liberal Black Lives Matter, American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire and American Friends Services Committee all joined with the right-leaning Americans for Prosperity and New Hampshire Liberty Alliance to oppose any change to bail reform.
Lawyers for the ACLU-NH said Thursday parts of it were unconstitutional and that violent crime in the state had gone down in response to earlier bail reform changes.
“We thank the majority of Senators for just saying no. HB 1476, which would have substantially rolled back our state’s bail reform laws, ran counter to decades of research that show, in the vast majority of cases, that jail is likely the most harmful option during the pretrial stage,” said Frank Knaack, policy director for ACLU-NH.
Berry admitted it would have been “very difficult” getting the House Thursday to buy the latest plan even if these flaws weren’t found.
“I’ve got some time to figure out our next approach going forward,” Berry added. “We’ll get there because it’s too important an issue to walk away from.”