The New Hampshire House of Representatives and State Senate voted for the state to join 14 others that outlaw the gay panic defense in which an accused seeks a lesser punishment for murdering someone due to the gender identity of the victim. Here, State Rep. and retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Lynn, R-Windham, left, last week presented to House-Senate negotiators language they adopted as part of the bill.
CONCORD — Over the objection of some social conservatives, lawmakers approved having New Hampshire join states that ban the so-called “gay panic” defense, which permits an offender to claim a victim’s gender identity or sexual orientation provoked them to commt murder.
The 271-98 vote in the House of Representatives and voice vote in the Senate sends this measure (HB 315) on to Gov. Chris Sununu, who is considered likely to sign it.
There are 14 states with this law on the books and LGBTQ advocates maintain this defense has been tried and succeeded in a number of states.
It has never been argued in a New Hampshire court.
State Rep. Shaun Filiault, I-Keene, and the bill’s prime author, said he was encouraged after learning prior to the session that the House Republican leadership urged its colleagues to support it.
“Our community can breathe a sigh of relief that the law will no longer entertain an anti-LGBTQ defense that would blame us for our own deaths,” Filiault said.
Cornerstone Action, the state’s leading socially conservative group, insisted as written that the bill would make women unable to respond to sexual harassment unless their abuser physically manhandled them.
“Should the bill be passed, a woman would cease to be able to cite unwanted sexual harassment as provocation were she to kill a man and be tried for murder, unless the man actually used physical force on her,” Cornerstone warned in an email alert that urged the House and Senate to kill it.
Rep. Chris True, R-Sandown, was in the minority that rejected the compromise.
“They have created a situation where a woman must wait for a predator to have a man physically lay hands on her before that woman can engage in defensive violence,” True said. “That’s just wrong.”
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham and a retired, Supreme Court chief justice, said Cornerstone and True were mistaken because he said this compromise preserves any victim’s right to self-defense in response to an attack.
Supporters: Defense is to mitigate punishment
Lawyers with the consent of their clients pursue the gay panic defense to mitigate the punishment such as seeking a jury to convict someone of manslaughter that carries up to 30 years in prison versus murder, which carries life without the possibility of parole, Lynn said.
“Can you imagine that I am guilty of a lesser offense because of the gender identity of the person I killed? That is outrageous,” Lynn said.
A broad coalition pushed for this outcome, including 603 Equality, the New Hampshire Youth Movement and American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.
“Our community applauds this step, while acknowledging that much work lies ahead of us to create a world that centers our safety, as well as the safety of people of color, religious minorities, and others,” said Linds Jakows, a founder of 603 Equality.
House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said the final language was carefully narrowed to apply to someone accused of murder.
“This has nothing to do with women being hit upon,” Roy said.
Rep. Mike Belcher, R-Wakefield, said he opposed the final plan, comparing it to doing away with jury nullification that allows a jury to ignore a law if it determines justice warrants a different result.
“This does not justify us putting the thumbs on the scales of justice by prohibiting what a jury may be allowed to hear,” Belcher said.
Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka, D-Portsmouth, said she was especially proud of this action Thursday as the first openly gay LGBTQ woman elected to the N.H. Legislature in 2020.
“The passage of HB 315 sends an imperative message to Granite Staters that New Hampshire remains a welcoming state and we will take steps to protect all of our citizenry, including our marginalized groups,” said Perkins Kwoka, a gay mother of two who is pregnant with a third.
“This timely passage comes at an incredibly pivotal time in our nation’s history where, once again, members of our LGBTQ+ community are under relentless attack and fire,” Perkins Kwoka added.