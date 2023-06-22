Ban on gay panic defense take big step forward
State Rep. and retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Lynn, R-Windham, left, presents to House-Senate negotiators language they adopted as part of a bill to ban the so-called gay panic defense.  The defense allows an offender to try and mitigate punishment for having murdered someone due to their gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — New Hampshire could join 14 other states that outlaw the “gay panic defense,” which permits an offender to claim a victim’s gender identity provoked them to commit murder.

A team of House and Senate negotiators on Thursday agreed on a narrow, carefully worded prohibition that retains a woman’s right to defend herself.