State Rep. and retired Supreme Court Justice Robert Lynn, R-Windham, left, presents to House-Senate negotiators language they adopted as part of a bill to ban the so-called gay panic defense. The defense allows an offender to try and mitigate punishment for having murdered someone due to their gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.
CONCORD — New Hampshire could join 14 other states that outlaw the “gay panic defense,” which permits an offender to claim a victim’s gender identity provoked them to commit murder.
A team of House and Senate negotiators on Thursday agreed on a narrow, carefully worded prohibition that retains a woman’s right to defend herself.
At the urging of Representative Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a retired N.H. Supreme Court chief justice, the compromise also allows someone to seek a reduced sentence in a homicide if they acted after catching their spouse having extramarital sex.
The agreed-to-bill (HB 315) now goes to the Legislature for a vote next week.
The House and Senate had passed competing versions of this legislation by voice votes.
The House version had included anyone claiming the victim’s “religion, race or creed” moved the offender to violence.
“We see on the news almost every week a Black person getting shot for having gone to the wrong front door,” said Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright, D-Nashua.
The Senate reverted to the original bill, which applied the ban solely to a “victim’s actual or perceived gender, gender identity, gender expression, sex, or sexual orientation.”
“When you included all these other protected classes…there was the concern of potential unintended consequences of doing it that broadly,” said Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, who is a trial lawyer.
Sponsor: Keep it focused on LGBTQ crime
Rep. Shaun Filiault, I-Keene, the bill’s prime author, urged negotiators to go back to the original measure.
“We are seeing unprecedented heightened violence against LGBTQ individuals,” Filiault said. “We see that the gay panic defense has been used, it has been used every year, thousands of times and it has been used successfully.”
Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor and political scientist at George State Law School, assisted Lynn with the final wording.
"To me that is a no brainer; you should not be able to use that (gay panic) as an excuse to say violence was in any way justified," Lynn said.
After a brief recess, Rep. Jonah Wheeler, D-Peterborough, vowed to return next year with a new bill that adds race and religion to the ban.
“I don’t want to interfere with what had been the original intent; let’s get this done,” Wheeler said.
House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, and Rep. Lynn said they would sign onto Wheeler’s bill in 2024.
Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, added a clause so the ban also applies even if the victim makes an unwanted sexual advance to the offender.
Matthew Wayne Shepard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, was beaten, tortured and left to die on Oct. 6, 1998, after one of his two assailants intended to rob Shepard but killed him in a rage after a sexual advance.
“We need to make sure this would still apply to a Matthew Shepard case,” said Whitley, who is also a lawyer.
In 2014, California became the first state to adopt this law and the 13 that followed include Rhode Island (2018), Connecticut (2019) and Maine (2019).
Rep. Jennifer Rhodes, R-Winchester, wanted to ensure this did not prevent a woman killing a violent abuser from claiming self-defense.
“A person’s perception is their reality,” Rhodes said. “Unwanted touching is unwanted touching.”
Abbas assured Rhodes that self-defense is affirmative and can result in an innocent verdict.
An offender uses a gay panic defense if he or she is guilty, but seeks to reduce or mitigate the punishment for a murder or manslaughter conviction, Abbas said.