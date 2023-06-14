Two-term State Rep. Dan Hynes of Bedford has announced that he's left the Republican Party to become an independent. Hynes, a lawyer, broke with GOP leaders over parental rights and the opposition of the Senate GOP to legalizing marijuana.
CONCORD — For the second straight week, a rank-and-file state legislator has abandoned his party to become an independent member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
Two-term State Rep. Dan Hynes of Bedford said he’s leaving his party because the GOP supported the controversial parental rights bill and all Republicans in the state Senate opposed the legalization of marijuana.
“It is clear they are out of touch with the overwhelming majority of their constituents, and that they do not respect or advocate for personal freedom,” Hynes posted on his Facebook page.
During debate on the parental rights bill (SB 272), Hynes had offered an amendment to carve out a child’s right to privacy.
“Last month, an overwhelming majority of Republicans chose to selectively promote the rights of some people at the expense of the fundamental constitutional rights of others,” Hynes said. “It is unfortunate that legislators can't come together to protect the rights of parents while also protecting the constitutional rights of children.”
This switch leaves the House Republicans with a 199-196 edge over House Democrats, with two independents, one not sworn in and two vacancies.
Former House Democratic Leader David Cote has been absent from the State House since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic due to serious medical conditions.
Hynes, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, also objected to the state budget compromise that cleared the House last week.
“While other states like Nebraska passed a budget that increased spending by just 2%, a majority of N.H. House Republicans voted with 90% of the Democrats to pass a budget that increased spending by around 20%,” said Hynes who is a lawyer.
“Even worse, the bill was rushed to vote so that people wouldn't have a chance to read it (and possibly see how bad it was). I do not support Washington type politics where we have to ‘pass the bill to see what’s in it.’”
He did not rule out eventually returning to the GOP.
“I hope Republicans can get back to advocating for a smaller government. Until that happens, I will continue fighting for a smaller government that protects the constitutional rights of everyone as an independent,” Hynes added.
Earlier this month, first-term Democratic State Rep. Shaun Filiault left his party to become the first independent member of the House.
Filiault had a falling out with House Democratic leadership over a bill Filiault sponsored to eliminate the so-called gay panic defense that allows someone accused of a crime saying the victim’s gender identity or sexual orientation motivated the offender to commit the act.
The Senate last week approved a watered-down version of Filiault’s bill (HB 315) and sent it back to the House for its review.
Despite these moves, Filiault will likely support much of the Democratic agenda while Hynes will likely continue to back many GOP causes in the future.