Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, who chairs the Belknap County legislative delegation supported tabling taking any actions on two collective bargaining agreements for county workers until after lawmakers have a better idea of the impacts the contracts will have on the 2020 county budget.
Mike Sylvia, one of the Belknap County politicians at the forefront of this summer's Gunstock Mountain Resort saga, resigned Thursday as the chairman of the all-Republican Belknap County delegation to the New Hampshire House.
His resignation as delegation chairman was reported Thursday on the website of the Laconia Daily Sun. The newspaper said he did so at the Thursday meeting of the delegation. Efforts to reach him were not immediately successful.
“Rep. Michael Sylvia made the correct decision for Belknap County voters in tendering his resignation Thursday. His continued meddling in the Gunstock Area Commission has cost the taxpayers many thousands of dollars, and put jobs and the local economy at risk," Alan Posnack, chairman of the non-partisan Citizens for Belknap, said in a statement.
This summer, the management team at Gunstock Mountain Resort resigned en masse, following months of growing frustration over relations with the delegation-appointed Gunstock Area Commission, which is tasked with managing the county-owned ski mountain.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu weighed in, saying that Sylvia and two other House members from Belknap County, all Republicans, had lost the trust of citizens of the county. They made bad decisions, Sununu said, and the county will suffer until they are removed.
Sylvia, a five-term member of the New Hampshire House, will be on the September primary ballot.
According to the Sun article, he resigned the chairman position but he did not appear to have resigned his House seat.
In New Hampshire, members of the New Hampshire House play a role in county government, mostly when it comes to approval of a final county budget.
Over the past year, the Belknap County Delegation has exercised more control over Gunstock, mostly through appointments to the Gunstock Area Commission. The resignations of management, including president Tom Day, prompted mass turnout from the public at meetings that followed.
Days after the resignation, two Gunstock Area commissioners resigned and the delegation appointed a new commissioner, prompting Day and other management to return.
According to his biography on the New Hampshire House website, Sylvia receives high rankings from the House Republican Alliance and the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance. He had a 34-year career in FedEx with customer service.
In his statement, Posnack said voters should remember that Sylvia and several other state representatives remain on the delegation and could cause more chaos. He called for the removal of Sylvia and "extremist colleagues" in the upcoming primary and general elections.