Rep. Michael Sylvia

Bea Lewis/Union Leader Correspondent

Rep. Michael Sylvia, R-Belmont, who chairs the Belknap County legislative delegation supported tabling taking any actions on two collective bargaining agreements for county workers until after lawmakers have a better idea of the impacts the contracts will have on the 2020 county budget. 

Mike Sylvia, one of the Belknap County politicians at the forefront of this summer's Gunstock Mountain Resort saga, resigned Thursday as the chairman of the all-Republican Belknap County delegation to the New Hampshire House.

His resignation as delegation chairman was reported Thursday on the website of the Laconia Daily Sun. The newspaper said he did so at the Thursday meeting of the delegation. Efforts to reach him were not immediately successful.