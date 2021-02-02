CONCORD — All judges must receive implicit bias training and police agencies could apply for support to help pay for body and in-car cameras under a law enforcement reform package considered Tuesday.
All those receiving driver’s licenses would be invited, if they wish, to identify their race and ethnicity on their application for the identification card.
All juveniles under age 13 would not be criminal delinquents unless they committed a violent crime.
And the state would carve crimes such as robbery, kidnapping and second-degree assault out from those that presume that a juvenile offender should be tried in adult court.
This bill (SB 96) contains nearly all the legislative recommendations of the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency that Gov. Chris Sununu created last summer following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Stakeholders are still working on the biggest change the commission recommended, to create an independent body that would investigate police misconduct complaints.
“These are the findings that have broad, bipartisan support,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
There were 13 senators signing onto the bill, virtually guaranteeing it will get through the 24-person chamber.
Richard Head, director of governmental affairs for the judicial branch, said implicit bias is already part of training that all judges receive.
Protecting very young juveniles
The American Civil Liberties Union, state NAACP chapters and Black Lives Matter all urged for the driver’s license change so advocates could confirm whether minority drivers face stiffer penalties on the highways than others.
“This will allow the public to gain insight into the interaction of police with the public but protect the privacy of these individuals,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Richard Broadhead.
Moira O’Neill, the state’s chief advocate, said making changes to delinquency laws is consistent with a desire to limit the number of very young juveniles going through the court system.
“Children may not have adequate brain function for competency for understanding their actions on the legal process,” O’Neill said.
Hollis Police Chief Joseph Hoebeke said he’d only want to work for a police agency that has body and in-car cameras; his town was one of the first to start using them, in 2016.
“It’s very important we use the tools we have that are legitimate to build the trust in our communities,” said Hoebeke, vice president of the New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association.