Biden approves N.H. disaster aid
Buy Now

President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for New Hampshire stemming from major flooding and snow melt last Dec. 22-25. Here is street flooding that occurred on Hampton Beach shortly after high tide.

 Provided by David Andre

CONCORD — President Joe Biden approved Gov. Chris Sununu’s request to declare a major disaster stemming from a Dec. 22-25 storm when heavy rains and snowmelt caused widespread power outages and damage in the state’s four northernmost counties.

The approval permits communities in Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties to seek federal assistance to help pay for cleanup.