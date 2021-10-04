President Joe Biden approved part of the state's bid for federal disaster aid for damage caused by flash flooding in late July in Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
“This declaration will provide a big step toward recovery for the communities that suffered severe damage in late July,” said Jennifer Harper, director of the Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
The decision makes communities eligible for $3.2 million.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency typically covers 75% of eligible repair costs, while the state and/or local government must pay the other 25%.
But federal officials rejected Gov. Chris Sununu’s request that FEMA treat as a single event the July 29-30 rains and rainstorms that swept the region Aug. 1-2.
Sununu said Harper’s office will be appealing that decision, which most affects damage to property owned by the state’s Department of Transportation and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
“Communities that were already facing damages from earlier in July now can start to rebuild,” Sununu said. “The state will work with its local and federal partners to make sure the affected communities get access to funding.”
The floods washed out roads, filled homes with more than 4 feet of water, caused the evacuation of 25 people from a flooded campground and resulted in the isolation of many residents, the governor said.
Concord registered 13 inches of rain in July, the wettest month since the state began recordkeeping in 1868. Rainfall amounts in the western part of the state were even higher, including Jaffrey (19 inches) and Keene (17 inches).
This volume of monthly rainfall was a 200- to 500-year event, Sununu said.
The rainfall in late July was a "widespread" 2 to 3 inches, with localized amounts as high as 5 inches. Sununu said the Aug. 1-2 rainstorm was "2.5 to 3" inches in several Sullivan County towns, with the most in the town of Newport (2.8 inches).
Sununu said in Acworth, a town with fewer than 900 residents, there were 12 washed-out roads that can’t receive FEMA aid.
Estimates for the town's emergency repairs are at least $7.8 million, he said.
“The town is unable to absorb the cost of the immense damages,” Sununu wrote. “The town faces the mammoth task of trying to recover from a disaster that could easily exceed more than 10 times their entire annual budget, a cost that the local residents and businesses simply cannot fund.”
Other especially hard-hit towns from the storm were Alstead, Walpole and Washington.
For an incident to qualify for disaster aid, there must be at least $2.5 million in damage to government-owned property such as roads, bridges and buildings.
The FEMA requirements also contain damage requirements for each county, depending on population.
This latest decision also makes the state eligible for Hazard Mitigation Grants to assist state and local communities with planning to reduce the impact of future disasters.
Last month, the Biden administration approved disaster relief for July 17-19 flooding, which caused $2.2 million in damage.