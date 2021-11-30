President Biden signs a bipartisan bill Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., sponsored with Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., to recruit medically-trained veterans to pursue federal, health care careers upon their retirement from the military. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, looks on during Tuesday's signing ceremony.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., authored to recruit medically-trained veterans to pursue careers in the Department of Veterans Affairs and similar agencies upon their retirement.
The Hire Veterans Health Heroes Act of 2021 requires the VA to set up a program to reach out to all military-trained veterans within a year of retirement about a health care occupational career in the federal government. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., co-sponsored the bill with Hassan.
“We promise our veterans that we will be there for them, and today, here at the White House, we took a small step forward in helping keep that promise,” Hassan said in a statement.
“I was proud to work with Sen. Braun on this important legislation because we must always ensure that veterans have the support and resources that they need to succeed, and a critical way to do that is by expanding employment opportunities for our nation's heroes and strengthening their health care.”
Biden signed Tuesday another bill Hassan had co-sponsored to expand in-state tuition eligibility for the families of veterans who die from service-connected disabilities.
Under the new law, survivors may also qualify for the tuition benefit if a veteran is permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected disability.