CONCORD — Utility officials and ratepayer advocates opposed a bill Monday to require the Legislature to approve any increase in the charge supporting energy efficiency programs that appears on monthly electric bills.
The systems benefits charge (SBC) also supports assistance for low-income families to help them afford their energy costs.
State Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Strafford and a former member of the Public Utilities Commission, sponsored the legislation (HB 381) that would mandate the legislative vote.
“The systems benefits charge is a tax. We are taking money away from people who have no choice. If they want to get electricity they have to pay it,” Harrington said.
The Legislature adopted a state law when it created the systems benefit charge and lawmakers should only get to change it, he said.
“You don’t delegate that authority to anybody else,” Harrington said.
Several opponents said the Legislature just last year had approved a landmark law (HB 549) crafted to resolve a major dispute between the utilities and the efficiency providers and the PUC over the levels of efficiency spending.
Efficiency spending dispute resolved
Last year the Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law that ordered the PUC to approve energy efficiency spending at 2020 levels and to regularly update them.
The legislation also allows that spending to go up every year by a cost-of-living index.
This 2022 bill came after the PUC in late 2021 had considered deep cuts in energy efficiency spending.
The PUC is scheduled this summer to set new spending levels for these programs.
“At a time when electricity prices are soaring, the very last thing we want to do is clip the wings of our ratepayer funded, NH Saves energy efficiency programs,” said Donald Kreis, the state’s consumer advocate.
Kreis said the SBC is not a tax.
“The SBC is not collected by the government, the money is never in the hands of the government and not one cent of the money is spent by the government,” Kreis said.
“It is a bad public policy for legislatures to set utility rates; that is why every state in the country has a PUC or something like it.”
Officials with Eversource and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) also opposed the bill.
“This (last year’s bill) was a rare bipartisan win for New Hampshire,” said Nick Krakoff, a senior staff attorney with CLF.
Ken Grant, a Barrington homeowner, testified in support of the bill.
“If people want this stuff they should be willing to pay for it but don’t tax me,” Grant said.
Seventy eight people signed up online to oppose the bill while two supported it.