CONCORD — All high school students would receive at least a one-hour course on communism before they graduate, under legislation that four House Republicans offered Wednesday.
Saying students already received instruction on the subject, representatives for local school boards and administrators charged the legislation would violate the state’s tradition of local control of public schools.
Rep. Michael Moffett, R-Loudon, a retired social studies teacher, said students get little instruction about the oppression that communist regimes have imposed on their people, especially since the Vietnam War.
“They need to understand what communism is and how that political and economic movement shaped our history and how profoundly it affects our society today,” said Moffett, a Marine Corps veteran.
The bill (HB 106) would permit school boards to decide how to incorporate this instruction as a stand-alone class or part of an existing course in world history.
“How many high school students have a hot clue about the Cuban missile crisis?” Moffett asked.
“History is not taught like it used to be; it is being taught less and that’s the concern.”
To graduate, high school students currently must take at least one unit of U.S. history, half a unit in U.S. and/or New Hampshire government, and half a unit in world studies, history or geography.
“These topics are already covered in what is being done,” said Jerry Frew, associate executive director of the New Hampshire School Administrators Association.
Becky Wilson, director of government relations for the New Hampshire School Boards Association, said her group would oppose any new mandates to teach specific courses.
“School boards oversee and approve curriculum in their own communities,” Wilson said.
Critics: Mandate unworkable
Rep. Stephen Woodcock, D-Center Conway, a retired school principal, said the legislation is unworkable.
“I just don’t see the value of ... trying to tell school boards to do this because I don’t think we should, but we have no accountability the way this is structured,” Woodcock said.
Moffett said he wrote the bill with local control in mind, and school boards could tailor the instruction to meet their own curriculum.
“The intent of this is to get this issue on radar screens of people that we don’t think are discussing it right now,” Moffett said.
House Education Committee Chairman Rich Ladd, R-Haverhill, said a legislative oversight committee reviewing minimum curriculum standards is considering whether to recommend beefing up the teaching of social studies in schools.
“The last time this issue was even reviewed was 12 to 14 years ago,” said Ladd, another retired school principal.
The House panel on Tuesday also took testimony on a bill (HB 170) to require the teaching of cursive writing and multiplication tables in K-12 public schools.