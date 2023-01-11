GOP lawmakers seek requiring the teaching of Communism
Buy Now

State Rep. Michael Moffett, R-Loudon (inset), testified Wednesday on his bill to require all high school students receive at least one hour of instruction about Communism.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — All high school students would receive at least a one-hour course on communism before they graduate, under legislation that four House Republicans offered Wednesday.

Saying students already received instruction on the subject, representatives for local school boards and administrators charged the legislation would violate the state’s tradition of local control of public schools.