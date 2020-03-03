CONCORD -- Advocates pressed Tuesday for legislation to protect seniors and the disabled while critics insisted it would threaten the rights of law-abiding gun owners.
State Rep. Renny Cushing, D-Hampton, said he’s been working several years on this cause. HB 1660 would create a new protective order that would prevent exploitation and neglect of vulnerable adults while a criminal case goes forward.
Cushing said the issue is personal for him. His mother, 94, suffers from dementia, and his brother, 57, has Down’s Syndrome and shows signs of early onset dementia.
“This is extra protection that these folks don’t have,” Cushing told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
The bill defines abuse to include verbal harassment, physical confinement, unwanted sexual contact, assault or reckless conduct, criminal threatening, destruction to property and cruelty to animals.
The vulnerable adult, his or her guardian or the person’s attorney may file a petition seeking temporary or permanent protection from an alleged abuser either in circuit or family court.
Within 30 days of filing for that order, a judge must hold a hearing.
If the judge concludes the case presents an “immediate and present danger” of further abuse, he may issue an order for temporary relief without giving notice to the defendant.
The judge then holds a hearing to give the defendant a chance to respond in the following work week.
In a permanent order, the judge may order the defendant to compensate the victim for loss of wages, medical and dental expenses, damage to property, the cost of moving and legal expenses.
Cheryl Steinberg, director of the Senior Law Project with New Hampshire Legal Assistance, said this is already a problem in New Hampshire, which has the second-oldest population in the nation.
The Legislature passed a similar bill in 2019, but Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it, partly because of concerns that it could reduce protections for domestic violence victims.
Supporters of Tuesday’s bill said they have removed another provision objectionable to some, the affirmative right of a judge to order that an accused abuser’s guns be confiscated.
“There’s no longer any mention of that in the bill,” Steinberg said.
But more than a dozen Second Amendment advocates insisted their rights could still be violated.
“I acknowledge the bill doesn’t specifically mention firearms, neither does it specifically protect firearms, and that is the only form of property that is constitutionally protected,” said past state Rep. Dan Itse, R-Fremont, representing the New Hampshire Firearms Coalition.
State Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the bill still contains sections that Sununu objected to in his 2019 veto message, including a lack of protections for accused parties who can’t afford a lawyer.
Bob Clegg, president of Pro-Gun New Hampshire, agreed the laws need to be strengthened to help adults who may face physical, emotional or mental abuse, but he said the bill goes too far.
“Why is it when we talk about these issues we always have to talk about ways to take away peoples’ guns?’’ Clegg asked rhetorically.
About 20 states have similar laws, said Doug McNutt, with the state chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons.
Sununu supports another bill on this issue (SB 677), which is sponsored by Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro. It clarifies the new protective order isn't intended for people in a relationship who are victims of domestic violence.
The same Senate committee heard testimony on that bill a month ago.