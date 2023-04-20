CONCORD — Supporters made their final public pitch Thursday for New Hampshire to join other New England states that legalized marijuana use for adults, 21 or older, before a tough audience — a committee of the state Senate, the place where this cause has over the years gone to die.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard strong arguments on both sides regarding cannabis legislation (HB 639) that attracted a bipartisan coalition and won more than 70% support before the New Hampshire House of Representatives last month.
“This accomplishes the main goal even though I don’t particularly like all the regulating and taxing that is going on in here and that is to get this market out of the hands of the gangsters and thugs,” said House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, the bill’s top sponsor along with House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester.
Wilhelm said this version was crafted to provide the most public benefit with 50% of the state’s profit after administration costs going to the Education Trust Fund to support state aid to public schools.
Another 30% would go to reduce the state’s nearly $6 billion unfunded liability in its pension system and the other 20% is set aside for substance abuse and other programs in the Department of Health and Human Services.
“Somehow the Live Free or Die state remains an island of prohibition,” surrounded by states that have adopted it, Wilhelm said.
Former Rep. Susan Homola, R-Hollis, an opponent of legalized cannabis, recited studies that raised law enforcement and drug addiction problems in Colorado that has had legalization for 10 years.
“In order to make a profit, our state is going to have to sell a lot of marijuana to its citizens,” Homola said.
Rep. Tim Cahill, R-Raymond, said it’s a bad idea.
“Selling drugs to our people is never a good thing,” Cahill said.
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Clegg, a lobbyist, took no position but said the state should warn users that they could risk losing their right to own a gun or a commercial driving license because marijuana use remains against federal law.
“Every store should have to have a sign that says here is what you will be giving up” by buying marijuana, Clegg said.
As amended, it would impose a 12.5% tax on the wholesale price or the finished product sold in the state.
The bill gives the State Liquor Commission $15 million in the first two years of start-up to enforce the legal sale of the drug and monitor how all cannabis is cultivated and sold in the state.
‘Opt in’ for towns sought
Former Rep. Patrick Abrami, a Stratham Republican, chaired a commission that studied legalization.
At the very least, Abrami said the bill should be changed so cities and towns have to opt in to permit the location of cannabis retail stores, manufacturers or cultivators in those communities.
The legislation as currently written requires a city or town to “opt out” of hosting these cannabis operations.
“We did this for lottery and we did this for Keno,” said Abrami who said he opposes the bill. “Opt in is the proper way to go.”
The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police and the state police opposed the bill.
Officials predicted that legalization would lead to higher law enforcement costs including higher rates of traffic fatalities.
“The facts are clear that marijuana legalization is harmful from a medical, behavioral, public safety and public health perspective,” said Bedford Police Chief John Bryfonski, who heads the police chiefs lobby.
Students from drug-free organizations also testified against the measure during the hearing. Some New Hampshire doctors also came out in opposition.
Supporters of legalization refuted claims that marijuana uses leads to serious health problems or higher rates of crime.
Matt Simon is an executive with Prime Alternative Treatment Centers, one of the firms that dispense marijuana to medically eligible patients in New Hampshire.
“We are in an early phase of transition from cannabis prohibition to cannabis regulation,” said Simon, who worked for 15 years on legalizing marijuana.
“Anybody can go on the internet and read any number of things that contradict the propaganda we’ve heard against cannabis use.”
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said this issue is a vote of conscience for senators but he remains opposed to it as do other top Senate GOP leaders.
Gov. Chris Sununu has failed to embrace any proposal on the topic this year though in the past he has said it was likely at some point that New Hampshire will legalize cannabis.
The Senate panel took testimony on five other cannabis bills that also cleared the House including:
• Another adult legalization bill (HB 360);
• Allowing patients in the state’s medical marijuana program to grow their own pot plants (HB 431);
• Expanding the number of health care providers who can certify medical marijuana patients (HB 610);
• Reducing criminal sentences for certain drug crimes (HB 473);
• Making it easier for patients to get medical marijuana if they have “serious pain” (HB 611).