Enabling bill for rent control dies in NH House
The closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives had high turnout Thursday for its first regular business meeting of the 2023 session. The House rejected the idea of letting city and town officials to create rent control in their communities.  

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — During its first regular business session of 2023, the closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives soundly killed legislation (HB 95) Thursday to permit cities and towns to adopt rent control provisions.

The enabling legislation would have allowed communities to place limits on rent increases and to require that tenants have to get notice of at least 30 days prior to a rent hike.