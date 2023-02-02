The closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives had high turnout Thursday for its first regular business meeting of the 2023 session. The House rejected the idea of letting city and town officials to create rent control in their communities.
CONCORD — During its first regular business session of 2023, the closely divided New Hampshire House of Representatives soundly killed legislation (HB 95) Thursday to permit cities and towns to adopt rent control provisions.
The enabling legislation would have allowed communities to place limits on rent increases and to require that tenants have to get notice of at least 30 days prior to a rent hike.
“We aren’t forcing any municipality to adopt rental practice regulations. We are merely giving them the choice of whether they want to do it or not,” said state Rep. Eric Gallagher, D-Concord and one of the bill’s co-sponsors.
Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, said government shouldn’t get into the business of dictating what can be charged for rent in the free market.
“Rent control has been a failure wherever it has been tried and it is not how we do business in the Granite State,” Turcotte said.
The House voted 301-63 to kill the bill with Democrats opposed to the idea by a 117-62 margin.
House Republicans voted 184-1 in favor of killing it.
The House Municipal and County Government Committee had voted 16-3 to recommend the bill should die.
Rep. Laurel Stavis, D-Lebanon, tried to keep the issue alive, moving to place the legislation on the table.
“There is a housing crisis in our state,” Stavis began. “Skyrocketing rents are fueling a large part of that crisis. I support tabling the bill so that the bill can be improved and refined.”
Her bid to table the legislation failed, 186-180.
Special housing committee to tackle topic
The NH House has the closest split between the two major parties in 152 years, which will make it difficult to pass any controversial legislation.
Republicans hold a 201-197 edge over Democrats.
Voters in Rochester Ward 4 on Feb. 21 will fill one of the two vacancies after the two candidates finished in a tie following a recount. The other vacancy in Nashua will be filled with a special election this spring.
The idea of creating a public registry for all rents that landlords charged in the state (HB 422) was even less popular.
The House took the unusual step of voting 206-158 in favor of indefinitely postponing the legislation.
This maneuver prevents the idea from resurfacing in any other form before the House during the 2023-24 biennium.
“The committee believes this bill is an unfunded mandate, leaving the registry of deeds to develop a new database system and infrastructure to be enacted in 60 days,” said Rep. Julie Gilman, D-Dover.
The House committee had voted 18-1 to recommend killing the bill.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has formed a special committee on housing with equal partisan membership to work on the issue. New Hampshire has high rents and an extremely low vacancy rate.
Gov. Chris Sununu secured approval to use $100 million in federal grants to support the construction of additional housing.
On Thursday, House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, presided over the House session because Packard was absent.
House Democrats avoided having a fight over the only close call that had come up among the three dozen bills before the House Thursday.
Sullivan County Democratic lawmakers had proposed requiring all local school and municipal boards to record their meetings and stream them online (HB 295).
The House panel had a partisan 10-9 split, with all Republicans against it.
“Not all municipalities have the necessary infrastructure and this could produce an unfunded burden on the taxpayers, thus making this mandate repugnant to the NH Constitution,” said Rep. Tim Cahill, R-Raymond.
House Democrats had wanted the committee to retain the bill so more work could be done on it over the summer and fall.
Stavis asked the House to table the bill and the members agreed by a 322-45 vote.
The House next meets on Feb. 14, the same day Sununu plans to present his two-year state budget proposal.