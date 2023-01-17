CONCORD — Mothers who said they have faced false claims of child abuse or neglect urged a House panel Tuesday to make it a crime for someone to “knowingly” make a false complaint to authorities.
The legislation (HB 108) would suspend confidentiality for someone who reported abuse if law enforcement concluded the person made the complaint “maliciously and with the intent to cause harm.”
Katherine Shea of Goffstown, a mother of three, including one with special needs, said it’s too easy for school officials or an ex-spouse to bring an anonymous complaint without any consequences.
“You are guilty until you are proven innocent,” Shea said. “Let’s put some teeth out there.”
The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. James Spillane, R-Deerfield, said those who launch claims maliciously should be charged with a criminal misdemeanor and have to pay damages if a civil-court judge finds for the accused.
“We did not make the bar easy to get over,” Spillane said. The state likely would not identify anyone who lodged a complaint for the first time, whether it proved to be accurate or not, he said.
If passed, the legislation would require the state to inform callers of the penalty for bringing a false report.
“It could serve for a deterrent to make false accusations and use the Department of Children, Youth and Families as a weaponized way to get back at an ex or another family member that got custody of a child,” Spillane told the House Children and Family Law Committee.
Discouraging reporting?
But Keith Keunning, director of advocacy for Waypoint, a nonprofit that provides services to children, said attaching criminal penalties might cause some people to refrain from filing complaints.
“My fear is that people will start to hesitate when it comes to just calling in rather than making the call and letting the agency decide what to do with them,” Keunning said.
He urged the House panel to remove the criminal penalty, but to permit parents to seek damages in civil court as this bill provides.
“This is a balancing act, and I would ask the committee to consider that going forward,” Keunning said.
Critics of New Hampshire’s child protection system have pointed to the fact it has a much lower rate of substantiated complaints of abuse or neglect than other states.
The national average for “founded” complaints is 16%. In 2019, the most recent year for which data are available, New Hampshire’s rate was 8%.
In 2019, 45% of complaints brought to DCYF were “screened out” and deemed not worthy of closer review.
A felony in four states
Currently, 28 states have laws that make citizens liable for civil injuries if they intentionally bring a false claim of child abuse or neglect.
Nineteen states define a willfully false report as at least a misdemeanor crime. On the first offense, it’s a felony in Florida, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas.
Last year, the New Hampshire House narrowly approved a bill identical to this one (HB 1612) on a vote of 175-161. But the Republican-led state Senate sent the bill to interim study, which forced supporters to start all over with a new bill in 2023.
Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said he must report cases of suspected child abuse as a church official and co-founder of a counseling center.
“We all agonize about dropping a dime on people,” Pearson said to Spillane. “I appreciate the restraint that you put in here.”
Pearson said the committee should examine whether criminal laws led to a decline in complaints of abuse or neglect in other states.
The House committee will make a recommendation on bill in the coming weeks, Pearson said.