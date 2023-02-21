The posted speed on Deerfield Road near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown is 25 mph. A proposed law would allow cities and towns to temporarily lower speed limits to as low as 20 during high-traffic seasons.
CONCORD — A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to give cities and towns the ability to lower speed limits during busier seasonal times to avoid putting local residents at greater risk.
House Democratic Leader Pro Tem Karen Ebel, D-New London, raised the issue after residents complained about speeding along narrow roads that abut Pleasant Lake in her hometown.
“Many of these roads right along lake shores are narrow, cottages on one side, they are through roads but very popular for people to walk and bike on,” Ebel told the House Transportation Committee.
“During the summer they can get very congested and towns need more tools in their tool box to reduce the safety hazard.”
The legislation (HB 93) would permit a town board on its own or in response to a petition from 10 residents to lower the speed limit for four months a year on a locally owned road. The limit could go as low as 20 mph.
The minimum speed limit on town-owned rural class roads currently is 25 mph.
State law already grants the state Department of Transportation the authority to set “seasonal” speed limits of no lower than 20 mph on state-owned roads.
David Demers, who lives on Bunker Road right along Pleasant Lake, said he has witnessed many close calls.
The town has installed signs warning motorists of the winding road and potential pedestrians on the shoulder, he said.
“The grades coming into that are steep and there is not enough visibility for walkers to see the oncoming traffic,” Demers said. “In spring and summer, drivers going too quick can’t maneuver around them.”
Ebel said once local officials adopted such a reduced speed limit, they should review it.
“As I wrote this, I thought it could be a recurring thing that the town could assess,” Ebel said.
Backers of change
Several Democratic and Republican legislators from the Lakes Region signed onto Ebel’s bill, including five state senators — three Republicans and two Democrats.
Kim Hallquist, a New London selectman, said starting on Memorial Day weekend, as the population in town rises, so do motorists’ speeds.
“The numbers of people who are speeding are up,” Hallquist said.
The New Hampshire Municipal Association supports the bill.
Natch Greyes, NHMA’s general counsel, said officials in northern towns might prefer to drop a speed limit during the winter season, while other rural town boards could choose to deploy it during times of harvesting.
The state Department of Transportation also is on board with the bill, and Bill Lambert, a DOT principal engineer, helped write it.
Kathleen Mulcahy-Hampson, DOT’s legislative liaison, said the state only has jurisdiction over 10% of the roads in New Hampshire.
As written, the city or town would be responsible to pay for revised speed-limit signage, and DOT would have to approve the design.
No one testified against the measure.
Online, seven signed up to support it and two were against it.