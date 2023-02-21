Speed limit sign
The posted speed on Deerfield Road near Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown is 25 mph. A proposed law would allow cities and towns to temporarily lower speed limits to as low as 20 during high-traffic seasons.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — A bipartisan group of lawmakers wants to give cities and towns the ability to lower speed limits during busier seasonal times to avoid putting local residents at greater risk.

House Democratic Leader Pro Tem Karen Ebel, D-New London, raised the issue after residents complained about speeding along narrow roads that abut Pleasant Lake in her hometown.