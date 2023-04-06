CONCORD — A fierce battle before a closely divided House of Representatives over a compromise state budget ended peaceably Thursday after leaders of both parties endorsed spending $61 million more for housing, health care and education.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, offered the proposals, which they had privately negotiated after Osborne realized that a group of GOP conservatives would block the budget.
Osborne said it was “only fair” that House GOP leaders agreed to reduce by $20 million planned spending on Education Freedom Accounts, because the House last month initially approved a bill to limit the program in the future.
Wilhelm commended House GOP leaders for agreeing to meet his colleagues halfway.
"This amendment does so much to improve the budget and deliver on key priorities,” Wilhelm said, calling Osborne “my great friend.”
The House endorsed the Osborne-Wilhelm amendment, 328-63, as part of the trailer bill (HB 2) that makes necessary changes in law for the state budget.
All 193 House Democrats backed the plan while the GOP split, 134-63 in support of it.
After two hours of dispensing with other amendments, the House passed the trailer bill and the budget itself over to the State Senate on a voice vote.
Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, had tried to cut $200 million from the budget, noting it spends at least 18% more from state taxes and from total funds compared to the past two years.
“In my household we don’t choose to spend more than we take in because that leads to things like bankruptcy that is not good fiscal policy,” Hoell said, calling the spending plan “irresponsible.”
House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, said the spending hike was necessary because of inflation and the need to pay higher wages to deal with a workforce shortage.
“It’s not an increase I would like to see but it’s reality. We have to face a reality,” Weyler said.
The House rejected Hoell’s bid to cut the budget by a 300-72 vote.
These are the key changes made to the budget the House Finance Committee had recommended last week:
• Education Freedom Accounts: A reduction from $60 million to $40 million over the next two years in money given in scholarships to income-eligible parents of students to send their children to private, home or alternative public schools. This does not alter who is eligible to get EFAs but reduces the spending line in the budget. Estimates for the first year the EFAs took effect were less than $1 million but they cost more than five times that now.
• Housing: An increase from $15 million to $30 million in the amount given to the Housing Finance Authority's Affordable Housing Fund. In the budget he offered in February, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed $25 million for that allotment.
• Education Aid Formula: This change calls for spending roughly the same amount -- $2.1 billion in grants to communities -- as the House Finance plan, but directing more money to property-poor communities such as Berlin ($1 million), Manchester ($4 million), Claremont ($2 million) Derry ($2.5 million) and Rochester ($3 million) while giving less of an increase to communities such as Nashua ($3 million), Merrimack ($1.7 million), Hudson ($1.8 million), Bedford ($1 million), Salem ($2.6 million), Concord ($800,000), Londonderry ($1.2 million) and Windham ($1.3 million).
• Medicaid Provider Rates: A dramatic increase in the rate hikes given to non-profits offering health care in the Medicaid program. The proposed House budget raised rates by just over $90 million; this amendment increases that number by $40 million.
• Other Health Care Programs: An increase of $5 million over two years in spending under the System of Care program for behavioral health and $2 million for family resource centers.
• State of Emergency: House Democrats went along with a GOP initiative that Sununu vetoed in 2022 to limit the power of the governor to declare states of emergency to three 21-day periods and to permit the Legislature to declare and extend indefinitely its own states of emergency.
After further debate, the House made a few other tweaks to the final product, one that eliminated Sununu’s proposed $1.4 million initiative to use federal grants to beef up state enforcement of illegal immigration at the northern border with Canada.
They also tucked into the measure a House-passed bill to require state or local law enforcement to give public notice before setting up immigration checkpoints on state highways.
House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said the education aid changes bring back into the grant formula “fiscal disparity” aid that's tied to the property tax wealth in each community.
Ladd said 185 of 245 communities would get more money than they currently receive, while the rest would continue to get the same grant for each of the next two years.
Along party lines, House Republicans stuck together to narrowly keep a repeal of the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax in 2025 rather than in 2027 and to peel out of the Education Trust Fund all school grants other than those that support the cost of an adequate education.