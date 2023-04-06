Bipartisan compromise clears way for House budget
The House of Representatives on Thursday approved a proposed, two-year state budget after Republican leaders agreed to accept $60 million in additional spending on health care, education and housing. Here, liberal protesters stood outside the State House prior to the House debate.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A fierce battle before a closely divided House of Representatives over a compromise state budget ended peaceably Thursday after leaders of both parties endorsed spending $61 million more for housing, health care and education.

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, offered the proposals, which they had privately negotiated after Osborne realized that a group of GOP conservatives would block the budget.