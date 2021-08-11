Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation that will treat religious groups as "essential services" during future, public health emergencies. Here, Catherine Kelley of Auburn in April 2020 prayed alone at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester at a time when all church and other religious services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu signed 30 bills into law this week that included a business tax break, more freedoms for religious groups during future emergencies, and a public works incentive for charter schools.
There was bipartisan support for the tax break bill (SB 101) which raises from $50,000-to-$92,000 the business income exempt from the Business Profits Tax.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester authored the measure, which doesn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2022.
After analyzing 2018 tax returns, state revenue officials said this change would have reduced revenues by $2.5 million in that year.
There were more than 6,000 businesses that would have paid no tax had this larger exemption been in place in 2018, state officials said.
The two-year state budget also in 2023 will lower the rate of the BPT from 7.7%-to-7.6%.
State Rep. Keith Ammon R-New Boston, championed the religious liberty bill (HB 542) which, in future public health emergencies, would require faith groups be treated like “essential services” and allow them to remain open.
Many religious leaders protested when the COVID-19 pandemic led Sununu to impose a ban on gatherings, which for months forced an end to church or synagogue services.
The charter legislation (HB 278) would give any public charter school in the state the right of first refusal to purchase public school district property that is put up for sale.
Starting in Jan. 1, 2022, all superintendents must annually report to the state a list of their unused school district property, which then has to be published on the state Department of Education’s website.