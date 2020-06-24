CONCORD – The Black Lives Matter chapter in Manchester condemned Executive Councilor and Democratic candidate for governor Andru Volinsky of Concord for opposing a black, politically-active conservative to a state administrative post.
This twist Wednesday only raised the heat in the wake of Eddie Edwards withdrawing his candidacy to head up the state’s professional licensing office after charging all three Democratic councilors with “structural political racism.”
A trial lawyer, Volinsky has been a supporter of Black Lives Matter and has taken part in support of their protests for racial equality.
Volinsky previously said Edwards lacked the technical and legal experience to manage the few dozen, professional licensing and certification boards.
“Andru Volinsky's microaggressive comments have no place in politics. We strongly disavow his statements claiming that a black man had no experience or expertise in earning his position for the office of professional licensure and certification,” the BLM organization posted on its Facebook page.
“Volinsky's team has reached out to us asking for our approval but we will only condemn his behavior. Shame on you!”
Erika Perez, a spokesperson for the organization, posted on Twitter, “To be clear, denying a black man from a career opportunity because you do not agree w/ him is racist. Black lives matter isn’t a statement of convenience.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, Volinsky apologized for his remarks about Edwards and a failed nominee to the state Board of Education.
"I acknowledge that I don't have the experience of a black person. I apologize for calling Eddie Edwards and Ryan Terrell unqualified and failing to acknowledge that there is a different context to calling Frank Edelblut, Michael Vose, Peter Kujawski unqualified," Volinsky said in a statement.
"There is a long history of black people who have been unfairly dismissed as 'unqualified.' I failed to take that context into account when opposing these nominees. I look forward to engaging in honest and candid dialogue with Black Lives Matter Manchester and take to heart their criticisms about my words. My sincere desire is to bring together groups that have not had candid conversations. I am willing to do the hard work which includes a willingness to engage in deep introspection."
Sununu nominates Edwards replacement
On Wednesday, Sununu nominated interim director Lindsey Courtney as his replacement for Edwards to become director of the state Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.
Courtney worked as an assistant attorney general before taking this role and if confirmed, she would get a 4-year term.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Chris Sununu said Edwards had been waiting nearly three months for a decision, and he urged the council to take a vote without a hearing.
Volinsky said since then he had been trying to arrange a location for an in-person public hearing on Edwards’ nomination.
Due to COVID-19, the council has been meeting remotely by telephone since late March.
At Wednesday’s council meeting, Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, questioned whether Sununu had been involved in Edwards’ decision to pull out and attack the Democrats on the council.
“I don’t know whether it is you, Governor Sununu, or Mr. Edwards who is playing politics here. I do note that Councilor Volinsky is running for governor, and the letter attacked him most strongly,” Pignatelli said.
“Sounds like pure politics to me, politics of a real nasty sort. We can do better than this, can’t we?”
Edwards fires back
Edwards answered Pignatelli’s comments.
“Whenever white liberals are called out for creating structural political racism it’s ‘nasty politics.’ The only thing that makes this nasty politics is elected officials treating black and white nominees differently,” Edwards said in a statement.
Executive Councilor Michael Cryans, D-Hanover, said he had been working with his colleagues to give Edwards a chance to make his case.
“I have never been called a racist and waiting to hold a public hearing in person is a function of the State House being closed. Currently, in addition to this hearing on hold, we have a pardon hearing on hold and we will have other nominations that will come before the council that wait until a site is available,” Cryans said.
“I know there are innumerable unintended consequences of COVID-19 and the shutdown, and this unfortunately is one.”
Earlier this month the council voted, 3-2, to reject Sununu’s choice of Ryan Terrell to become the second black member ever on the state Board of Education.