BLC rejects move to try and unseat those backing secession question
A large crowd packed the State Archives Building, most in opposition to a move to render ineligible to serve anyone who sponsored or voted for a proposed amendment to the Constitution on whether New Hampshire should secede from the nation.

CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission unanimously rejected the bid to render ineligible to serve the 14 House Republican legislators who either voted for or sponsored a proposed constitutional amendment for New Hampshire to secede from the nation.

The New Hampshire House voted, 323-13, last March to kill that proposal (CACR 32) which needed at least a 60% super-majority vote by the House and State Senate to get onto the November 2022 general election ballot.

State Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, reacts after the Ballot Law Commission turned down the bid to rule those who backed a secession question on the 2022 ballot should be disqualified from running or serving office in the state. Santonastaso was one of the sponsors of the idea.