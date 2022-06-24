CONCORD — At the State House and on Capitol Hill, those on both sides of the debate agreed that abortions remain legal in New Hampshire, despite the Supreme Court’s momentous decision to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade ruling.
On Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu stressed what continues to apply here is the ban on abortions after 24 weeks that he signed in June 2021.
“Regardless of this Supreme Court decision, access to these services will continue to remain safe, accessible, and legal in New Hampshire,” Sununu said in a statement.
"But that can change," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, speaking during a Friday protest in the Queen City.
Leading New Hampshire Democrats said it was important that lawmakers in Concord and in Washington adopt laws to codify the rights for women to legally abort a fetus until it’s able to survive outside the womb.
All 10 state Senate Democrats sent Sununu a letter late Friday afternoon, urging him to call lawmakers back into session so they could act on pro-abortion rights legislation.
“We urge you to use your authority to immediately summon the Legislature to special session,” they wrote.
“As the Constitution provides, such action is prudent when the welfare of the state should require it," the senators wrote. "There has not been a time in recent history when an issue was more pressing or stood to have such a devastating impact on Granite Staters as this decision stands to have.”
New Hampshire is the only New England state without a law granting the same abortion protections as contained in the 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.
Women could come to NH
On the other end of the spectrum, lawmakers in 13 states have already adopted anti-abortion "trigger" laws that will further restrict access to abortions and likely prompt some women to come to New Hampshire and other like-minded states if they wish to terminate a pregnancy. Another 13 states have old laws restricting abortion still on the books.
State Sen. Tom Sherman of Rye, the Democratic candidate for governor, said Sununu claims he supports abortion rights, but the abortion ban he signed contained no exceptions for rape or incest.
“Sununu's attacks on women’s rights are cruel, and they’re not New Hampshire. I will fight to make sure the Live Free or Die state honors women’s right to make their own medical decisions, even if DC or New Hampshire Republicans try and institute further abortion bans,” Sherman said.
Sununu has since supported legislation to add those exceptions to the abortion ban, but the GOP-led House and Senate rejected attempts to adopt them.
When House Democrats tried in May to suspend their rules to adopt a bill with Roe vs. Wade protections, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said it was just “political grandstanding.”
Osborne, who supports further restrictions on abortion, praised the court’s ruling but said there was no immediate need for lawmakers to act on them.
“While today’s ruling returning complete authority over abortion back to the states where it belongs is a great triumph for federalism, it does nothing to change the accessibility of these services in New Hampshire,” Osborne said.
A move to pass bill codifying Roe vs. Wade in the State Senate last spring failed on a 12-12 vote.
Jason Hennessey, president of New Hampshire Right to Life (NHRTL), said abortion opponents in the Legislature should continue working to adopt further restrictions.
“NHRTL calls on all those who value human rights to pray and work to protect the rights of the preborn here in New Hampshire,” Hennessey said.
More proposals coming
Lawmakers can begin to introduce legislation on this topic for the 2023 session this September.
In Washington, both U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, D-N.H., voted for a bill to enshrine abortion rights protection into federal law.
Before serving in the House, Kuster worked for more than 20 years as a lawyer specializing in child adoption cases.
“I am devastated, but not surprised by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A generation of women came to rely on the fundamental right to make their own personal reproductive decisions, and all of that progress ends today,” Kuster said.
Pappas conceded that it was unlikely the Congress will reach consensus on this and urged voters to send more abortion rights backers to Washington.
“If we are going to undo the damage the court is inflicting on women and families, the election this November is the place to start,” Pappas said.
“My Republican opponents support today’s decision and will vote to ban abortion. This position is extreme and out of touch with New Hampshire values, and I will continue to make the case to voters about the stark choice they have when it comes to reproductive freedom.”
Attempts to pass pro-abortion rights legislation is doomed to fail in the Senate because the filibuster rule means it needs the support of at least 60 of the 100 senators.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. was a paid abortion rights advocate before she began her career in elective politics in the early 1990s.
“This decision jeopardizes women’s lives. It won’t stop abortions from happening – it will just make them dangerous and potentially deadly. I remember what it was like before Roe,” Shaheen said. “I had friends who sought back-alley abortions. We cannot go back…”
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. warned that GOP leaders in the U.S. House and Senate want to impose further, national restrictions on abortion.
“Make no mistake, the end of Roe is not the ultimate goal of anti-choice extremists: Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the ultimate objective is to ban abortion nationwide,” Hassan said.
“Our most important objective must be to hold the line against any efforts to enact a nationwide ban that would send a woman and her doctor to jail for having an abortion.”