BOW -- More than 200 former teachers, students and colleagues endorsed Bow Democrat Muriel Hall’s bid for state representative Monday.
Voters next Tuesday in Bow and Dunbarton will vote in a special election to fill a seat in the House of Representatives.
Before her retirement, Hall worked for 32 years at the Bow Memorial School.
“It is overwhelming to receive these endorsements from so many people that I have known for so many years,” Hall said in a statement. “I am proud to receive their support and am committed to defending New Hampshire’s wonderful public schools, students, and educators.”
Hall faces Republican Christopher Lins in the special election.