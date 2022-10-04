Retired Supreme Court Chief Justice John T. Broderick is the recommended choice of state prosecutors and plaintiff lawyers to manage a $100 million fund to compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester. The Supreme Court will make the final appointment for this administrator who will preside over disputes between the lawyers over how much victims should receive in damages.
CONCORD — Former Supreme Court Chief Justice John Broderick is the recommended choice of Attorney General John Formella and plaintiff lawyers to be the independent administrator of the $100 million fund the Legislature created to compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center in Manchester.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court will make the appointment. Formella said Tuesday that Broderick has the right experience and temperament for the job.
“We are confident that, if appointed, Chief Justice Broderick will serve as a thoughtful, impartial, and empathetic administrator,” Formella said in a statement.
The chief job of the administrator will be to arbitrate disputes when lawyers for victims reject damage awards that the Attorney General’s office has offered to them.
Broderick served on the state’s highest court for 15 years ending in 2010. He later served as dean of the UNH Law School and since 2016 has been senior director of external affairs at Dartmouth Health.
Since leaving the court, Broderick has championed efforts to improve services for those who face mental health problems.
“We recognize that traditional litigation can be difficult and even re-traumatizing for victims of crime, especially for victims of sexual abuse which is why we solicited feedback from claimants, their advocates, and victims’ rights groups in designing a victim-centered, trauma-informed alternative to litigation,” Formella said.
The lead lawyers for most YDC victims, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, said they won’t have their clients use this settlement process, but they did recommend that the Attorney General pick Broderick.
“But nominating an outstanding administrator in no way corrects the deep flaws in the state-imposed settlement process as it currently exists. The process remains unfriendly to our child victims from start to finish, and Justice Broderick’s work will be severely and unnecessarily limited without future changes," Vicinanzo and Rilee wrote in an Oct. 3 letter to the Attorney General. “The process as written will ultimately be unsuccessful.”