CONCORD – After long delays and a few tense moments, a compromise budget trailer bill emerged Thursday with House and Senate Republican negotiators reaching common ground on a voluntary paid family medical leave benefit and power-sharing to deal with states of emergency in the future.
Gov. Chris Sununu gave his blessing to the 300-page measure, while conceding it contains provisions not to his liking.
“It is a really, really, really, really, good budget that is in there; there are a lot of things in there I don’t love…but that’s the process,” Sununu told reporters less than 20 minutes after the deal was struck.
This agreement sets up a high-stakes showdown next Thursday when this 470-section bill must clear an up-or-down majority hurdle in the House of Representatives and the State Senate.
The Senate vote is a slam dunk, as Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, is confident all 14 GOP senators in that 24-person chamber will embrace the final plan.
“The budget process is long and complex. It requires us to start with reliable revenues estimates, to focus on priorities and to separate wants from needs, which is exactly what we did,” Morse said in a statement.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, has a taller order, having to hold together nearly everyone in the smallest, House GOP majority in recent history for this to become a reality.
Packard issued his own strong endorsement and, in so doing, urged conservatives who didn’t get all they were looking for to join ranks.
“I am proud of our citizen legislature’s commitment to spending tax dollars responsibly,” Packard said in a statement.
“This is never an easy process, but we were able to come together and agree upon a product that will enhance our economy and keep New Hampshire moving in the right direction.”
To underline the stakes, House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, called a closed-door caucus of House Republicans Friday at 1 p.m. in Representatives Hall at the State House.
A prominent conservative agreed this vote rests on whether enough right-wing, House Freedom Caucus members agree to take what they got, another round of tax cuts, repeal of the state’s “income tax” on interest and dividends, spending cuts, a 24-week ban on abortion, education vouchers, deregulation, a new Department of Energy and a ban on teaching discrimination.
“They can blow this up, no question about it,” the GOP operative said. “What they have to ask themselves is, then what? There is nothing better for them thinking about trying to open a Door Number Two.
“Every time we reach a point and we’re here now when it’s time to look at all you’ve achieved and call it done.”
Conservative think tank embraces plan
The leader of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a pro-free enterprise, conservative think tank gave his thumbs up.
"This budget responsibly trims tax rates, lowers spending, and phases out the interest and dividends tax, making New Hampshire at last a true no-income-tax state," President Andrew Cline said in a statement. "It's a fiscally strong budget that will position the state for greater economic growth in the coming years."
Packard cannot rely on pulling centrist Democrats onto his side with the tax cuts and abortion ban that includes mandatory ultrasounds before any woman aborts a fetus.
“Granite Staters have expressed their extreme opposition to the inappropriate proposals shoved into the budget,” said Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord and a chief architect of the existing state budget that ends June 30.
“Republicans could have worked across the aisle to propose a strong, bipartisan budget that works for the people of New Hampshire. Instead, we are being offered right wing ideology, tax increases for New Hampshire families, and more tax cuts for large, out of state businesses.”
Unexpectedly it was the state of emergency powers that became the final stumbling block,
Without discussion, House Republicans dispensed with the other obstacle as they gave Sununu the voluntary, paid family leave benefit he’s campaigned five years for after days of private talks during which they balked at the idea.
Meanwhile, the clout of this small band of conservatives was in full display as Packard and Morse were forced Thursday to walk back their emergency powers position they had taken only a day earlier.
On Wednesday, they refused to endorse ending a state of emergency unless the Legislature gave an affirmative vote on whether it should continue.
Packard and Morse were compelled to offer competing plans and, after a brief game of chicken between the two sides, the conferees went with the Senate plan Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, had authored.
The House proposal would have ended a state of emergency after 90 days, unless both houses of the Legislature allowed it to continue.
The Senate prevailing plan instead has a vote after 90 days, but it keeps the state of emergency in place unless the House and Senate, both by a majority vote, vote to terminate it.
“One body of the Legislature, either the House or the Senate, cannot override by itself,” Bradley said. “That’s not in our checks and balances.”
Former State Rep. J.R. Hoell, a conservative activist, said this means both political parties have to get rid of a state of emergency if different parties control the House and Senate.
The New Hampshire House has changed party control in five of the last six elections.
PA approved change N.H. conservatives wanted
Hoell noted last May the voters in Pennsylvania amended its Constitution to reduce that state of emergency from 90 to 21 days and end it automatically without an affirmative vote of lawmakers.
“I wouldn’t hazard a guess what the House will do, but when Pennsylvania is ahead of the Live Free or Die state, is that really the place we want to be?” Hoell asked rhetorically.
Sununu stressed he didn’t get all he wanted in this state of emergency language.
“I didn’t like a lot of the concepts but we worked with them and tried to find the solution,” Sununu said.
The New Hampshire Oral Health Coalition made a vain attempt Thursday to revive a dental benefit for the 87,500 adults on Medicaid negotiators had bailed upon a day earlier.
Rep. Lynne Ober, R-Hudson and chairwoman of this conference committee, said the benefit giving each client $1,500 of annual coverage would cost state taxpayers at least $7.5 million and as much as $11 million a year.
“The numbers don’t lie, it was just too big a hit,” Ober added.