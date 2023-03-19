CONCORD — House budget writers are siding with the Department of Transportation and against a coalition of residents and recreation activists who oppose the cost-saving design for a rail trail in Derry to become part of a new Exit 4A off Interstate 93.
The controversy is over the DOT’s decision to pursue a longer, “scenic route” for the rail trail, which would cut costs.
The plan for the trail now is for it to go under a bridge over Shields Brook rather than a shortened route that would include a box tunnel built under Folsom Road in Derry.
Opponents refer to the DOT’s plan as the “spaghetti loop” because it is 1,000 feet longer and includes more curves and a steeper grade than the box tunnel option.
Director of Project Development Peter Stamnas, who recently retired, said the new design shaves project costs by at least $750,000 and is both safe and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It’s a sensible balance of all stakeholder interests. Very few projects have received 100% support. We try to balance all of the concerns. We feel this solution does that,” Stamnas told the House Finance Committee.
Rep. Stephen Pearson, R-Derry, pursued legislation (HB 506) for the state to cover the higher cost by directing the DOT to go with the box tunnel that has the support of the New Hampshire Rail Trail Alliance.
This dispute became so heated that Pearson’s bill originally called for DOT officials to be charged with a criminal misdemeanor if they continued to oppose the tunnel option for the rail trail. Pearson later urged House budget writers to remove that provision.
The state’s rail trail system already has box tunnels on it in Windham and Londonderry, he said.
“When you cut a swatch through the middle of my town, I expect it would be done in a way that my constituents would want it to be designed,” said Pearson, a Manchester Fire Department lieutenant who also is on the rail trail’s board of directors.
“The town council doesn’t want it, the town manager doesn’t want it and I as a 28-year public safety official don’t want it,” Pearson said.
Pearson accused DOT officials of changing their tune with the town by insisting that if Derry wanted this tunnel, the town would have to cover the additional cost.
Once complete, the town will pay to maintain this new, longer rail trail section because it runs along local and not state roads, Pearson said.
State DOT officials warn Pearson’s bill could delay completion of the final design for this part of the project by at least six months.
Critics insist DOT option less safe
Mark Connors, director of the N.H. Rail Trail Alliance, said the scenic route will pose greater risks for bicyclists and young children.
“This is accidents waiting to happen. The Derry Fire Department might as well post a fire truck if this goes through,” Connors said.
The rail trail alliance’s Facebook Page has called the DOT’s position “shameful” and urged residents to lobby the town council to support local taxpayers paying for the tunnel if the Legislature rejects Pearson’s bill.
Catherine McDonald of Derry noted the DOT first endorsed the box tunnel in 2020.
“DOT should stop wasting time and money and pursue the straight-through culvert box tunnel which it promoted to various agencies during the approval process,” McDonald wrote the House panel.
Derry and Londonderry have each already committed $5 million to this estimated $125 million project that officials in both towns have long wanted.
The new exit should relieve heavy congestion on Derry roads while bringing direct access into the Woodmont Commons development with retail shops, townhouses and condominiums in Londonderry.
Josh Bourdan, chairman of Derry Town Council, told the House committee his board was neutral about which option to support because town officials did not want to pay any additional money.
But local residents are overwhelmingly in support of the box tunnel, he said.
“The only time that I have seen the community this fired up was when a radical councilor closed a fire station,” Bourdan wrote.
Neil Wetherbee, a town councilor since 2008, told the House committee that Transportation Commissioner William Cass misrepresented the town’s position.
“To put a fine point on this, as someone who has tried to represent the best interests of this community for 15 years, I wholeheartedly support the tunnel option in this project and have frankly been offended by Mr. Cass’s actions and insinuations towards our community during this process,” Wetherbee said.
“We have heard from many, many people, both Derry residents and local rail trail users that this is the overwhelming preference of the public as well,” he said.
“In fact, to date I have not heard from one person preferring the ‘spaghetti option,’” he added.
DOT insists it hasn’t misled town
State DOT officials said they were consistent in their presentations on the project to local officials.
“Some would choose not to go through a tunnel like that,” Stamnas said of the option the DOT abandoned.
“I think it’s very subjective in how you feel about that particular crossing.”
The crosswalk and “circuitous route” the DOT now supports is consistent with the character of the rest of the rail trail in the region, the panel said.
“The rail trail both north and south of this location has simple crosswalks without signals, including across the busy Route 28,” said Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom.
“Therefore, the committee is unwilling to second guess DOT and potentially delay the project.”
The House Finance Committee voted, 22-3, to recommend the House kill Pearson’s bill.
The House is expected to take up this matter Wednesday.