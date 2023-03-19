Derry Rail Trail
Pedestrians use the Derry Rail Trail on Saturday afternoon in Hood Park. Some residents are angry because the state Department of Transportation removed from the plan a box tunnel that would have been built under Folsom Road.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

CONCORD — House budget writers are siding with the Department of Transportation and against a coalition of residents and recreation activists who oppose the cost-saving design for a rail trail in Derry to become part of a new Exit 4A off Interstate 93.

The controversy is over the DOT’s decision to pursue a longer, “scenic route” for the rail trail, which would cut costs.