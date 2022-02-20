CONCORD — A bumpy ride on abortion rights in the New Hampshire House last week ended with a panel endorsing changes to the state’s abortion ban while rejecting a proposed law and constitutional amendment as a response to the possibility of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade.
The House Judiciary Committee recommended a bill to exempt from the two-month-old ban any abortion to avoid a serious threat to a woman’s health and an anomaly that would not allow a fetus to survive outside the womb.
The amended bill would also wipe off the books criminal and civil penalties for doctors who perform abortions later than 24 weeks that now include up to seven years in jail and $100,000 in fines.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, offered these changes to her own bill (HB 1673) that would have repealed the entire abortion ban Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law as part of the two-year state budget.
“The Legislature has no business in the doctor’s office. These decisions should be made by the women and those individuals she chooses to involve, the medical professionals, family or anyone else,” Smith said.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford and president of New Hampshire Right to Life, defended penalties in the existing law.
“This is the only procedure we know of that involves the intentional killing of a human baby that could easily survive,” Wuelper said. “If we remove these penalties, we are devaluing that life.”
Debate over ‘reasonable’ abortion restrictions
Committee Chairman and Rep. Ned Gordon, R-Bristol, broke the tie to recommend passing this measure to loosen the abortion ban.
Gordon played the same decisive role in an identical, 11-10 vote against an anti-abortion bill (HB 1477). This legislation would effectively impose a six-week abortion ban by outlawing all of them once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
“We have just passed this law that says you can’t have abortive services after 24 weeks. It appears to be reasonable and we can pass reasonable restrictions on abortion,” Gordon began.
“I am not sure six weeks is reasonable if you think women should have a reasonable choice.”
The votes last Friday came one day after the House had narrowly approved a different bill (HB 1609) to change the abortion ban to include exemptions for cases of rape and incest and the elimination of an ultrasound mandate.
Gov. Chris Sununu has urged the House and Senate to approve this bill, which he endorsed last month.
Sununu said he refused to veto the ban on abortion that he thought from the beginning went too far because that could have put the state budget at risk.
“Doing so would have caused Washington-style gridlock right here in New Hampshire, and I was not going to allow that to happen,” Sununu said.
The leader of an anti-abortion group said lawmakers would rather have no abortion ban than one with no teeth as the House has now narrowly endorsed.
“The House’s vote yesterday (Thursday) has made it the only Republican-led legislative body since Roe v. Wade to vote to authorize unlimited abortion up to birth,” said Shannon McGinley, executive director of Cornerstone Action N.H.
“The House and Governor should be aware that Granite State pro-lifers will not be deceived. We would rather have no law at all than the insulting joke of a nominal and meaningless abortion law.”
Split decision on other abortion bills
For the second-straight day, the New Hampshire leader of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England was praising action in the GOP-led Legislature after having spent months attacking the abortion ban.
“We are encouraged by today’s bipartisan committee votes to mitigate the harm caused by New Hampshire’s abortion ban and reject further attacks on abortion access, including a Texas-style six-week abortion ban,” said Kayla Montgomery, vice president of public affairs.
It was a split decision with other legislation on the topic last Friday.
The same panel voted, 11-8, to reject a constitutional amendment (CACR 18) and a separate bill (HB 1674) that would provide reproductive right protections for women.
Rep. Mark McLean, R-Manchester, said the constitutional amendment language was “exceptionally broad” to include all “personal reproductive medical decisions.”
State Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, said she authored the proposed bill as a conservative-leaning Supreme Court considers reopening the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortions.
“It’s highly likely Roe vs. Wade will be overturned,” Simpson said. “This bill will ensure what already exists in New Hampshire, access to safe and legal abortions for women and girls.”
The panel voted, 12-9, to recommend killing legislation to get rid of a buffer zone that keeps protestors off the sidewalks right outside abortion clinics (HB 1625).
The panel recommended for further study a measure that seeks to give the father rights to go into court and ask a judge to force a pregnant woman to carry to term a child he wants to parent (HB 1181).
All these bills head to the House for showdown votes next month.