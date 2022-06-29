While opponents of the proposed Granite State landfill in Dalton, like Jon Swan, failed to stop the project outright, they are happy to have delayed it for three years and for raising the issue from a local to a statewide one.
Rutland, Vt.-based Casella, which operates the North Country Environmental Services landfill in Bethlehem, said that facility is reaching capacity, which is why it wants to open a landfill in neighboring Dalton.
Recently, Casella got what would appear to be two pieces of good news towards that goal.
First, Dalton voters, who previously adopted emergency zoning to ostensibly prevent a landfill in the town, on June 7 rejected a zoning ordinance by a fairly-wide margin: 195 yes votes to 280 no’s.
And last week, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed House Bill 1454, which would have required independent certification that contaminants from a new landfill would take at least five years to flow into a nearby body of water.
Among the nearest bodies of water to the Granite State Landfill — which would be located in Dalton but accessed from an entrance on NH Route 116 in Bethlehem – is Forest Lake in Dalton, within Forest Lake State Park.
Swan, who is a Dalton resident and founder of Save Forest Lake, has said that the Granite State Landfill could potentially cause environmental damage, and also that the garbage trucks going to it would create noise and dirt, leading to a diminishment of property values.
The trucks are also seen as potential hazards to the motoring public as they wend their ways to the landfill.
As big or even bigger issue for Swan is that the Granite State Landfill, in his opinion, is simply not needed.
He said in a telephone interview on Wednesday that the Mount Carberry landfill in Success was recently granted an expansion permit by the State which would allow it to accommodate waste even in the event that the NCES closes and the Granite State Landfill is not built.
Jeff Weld, a Casella representative, downplayed the Dalton zoning vote and Sununu’s veto of House Bill 1454 in an e-mail Wednesday, while again making the case for the Granite State Landfill.
“We view both developments as part of a long process with a lot of opportunity for public input at the local, state, and federal levels. Some who maybe haven’t been involved in an industry as highly regulated as ours might choose to view individual outcomes like these as “positive” or “negative,” but we’ve always felt that it’s just part of the process and we move forward with serving our customers regardless of the outcomes,” Weld wrote.
“From the start,” Weld continued, “we have maintained that the proposed Granite State Landfill (GSL) represents needed essential infrastructure for New Hampshire. The project also has the potential to bring a lot of economic and environmental value to the local community, and the state as it advances its waste and recycling initiatives.”
He said Casella was “pleased to see that it (zoning in Dalton) was defeated, soundly. Hopefully this will eliminate some of the distractions being created and allow for us to have meaningful conversations with the town about a host community benefit agreement which is the best opportunity for Dalton residents to provide input that will help shape operations at the facility.”
As to House Bill 1454, Weld said there is already “a strong process in place for siting and permitting solid waste facilities like GSL. In addition, further limiting disposal capacity for New Hampshire residents would have significant consequences both economically and environmentally for all New Hampshire residents and taxpayers.”
The North Country Environmental Services landfill, which serves “50,000 households and 5,500 businesses across 150 cities and towns in New Hampshire,” said Weld, “is on schedule for cap and closure at the end of 2026” while a renewable natural gas facility being developed there in partnership with Rudarpa, Inc. “is on schedule to come online in September and deliver pipeline quality natural gas for the next 20 years.”
Weld said a lawsuit filed against Swan by Casella Waste Management “remains active.”
Swan, who joked that there are “still some people who think my body will end up in the NCES landfill,” promised that “As long as I’m alive,” he will keep fighting the Granite State Landfill.
He took comfort from the fact that while Sununu vetoed House Bill 1454, the governor also signed into law House Bill 1420, which prohibits “the issuance of new landfill permits until the state’s solid waste plan is updated.”
In the net, “It’s been three years and we’re back to where we were in 2019,” Swan said, in that “there is no zoning in Dalton and at the same time, there are no permit applications (by Casella) with the DES,” the NH Department of Environmental Services.
“It’s like a do-over but we have the advantage that we delayed them three years. They’re off their timeline and there’s opposition throughout the state to this landfill,” said Swan.
“We still feel we will stop this landfill on its own merits,” he said, adding that “strategically, we have a great advantage in that they are the bad guy in this story.” Swan thinks the future of the Granite State Landfill is also in question because the facility would need approval from the Town of Bethlehem for a driveway permit.
But before Casella can apply for that permit, Bethlehem voters would first have to amend their zoning regulations, he said, because at the present, the only place where landfills are permitted is in the area of the North Country Environmental Services landfill.
“This is all going to fall back to Bethlehem,” said Swan, who summed up that there are “a lot of arrows in the quiver to defeat this project.”