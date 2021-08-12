The Census Bureau, which in addition to the U.S. population count every 10 years, sends about 30 surveys a year to select households. The bureau provides a number of ways to confirm the validity of surveys, so be wary of scams and check before sending sensitive personal information.
With the first major release of 2020 U.S. Census data on Thursday, the every-10-years project of re-drawing legislative boundaries can begin.
A committee of the New Hampshire Legislature will use the new numbers, which show where populations are moving, growing and shrinking, to re-draw the borders of legislative districts, the five Executive Council districts, and the line between the first and second Congressional district. City councils will handle the re-drawing of city ward lines.
Changes in where people live and how many people live there necessitate some updates, to make sure districts all include roughly the same number of people.
New Hampshire gained 61,000 residents between 2010 and 2020 — but almost all that growth has been in the southeastern corner of the state.
Hillsborough County added almost 23,000 people, and Rockingham County gained 19,000 residents. Belknap, Merrimack and Strafford Counties grew too.
Carroll and Grafton Counties’ population held steady. Coos, Cheshire and Sullivan Counties have fewer residents than they did a decade ago, according to Census figures.
The population growth, and the greater concentration of people in southern New Hampshire cities and suburban towns will require changes to legislative districts, to make sure they have equal numbers of people.
The state legislature will control the process, after Gov. Chris Sununu twice vetoed bills that would have given the process over to a nonpartisan commission. Because Republicans control the legislature, Democratic leaders and progressive groups worry the process will create more seats, or more safe seats, for Republicans.
Control of New Hampshire’s two Congressional seats are the biggest prizes. Republican partisans have batted around the idea of drawing the Second District’s lines to include more Democratic voters, to give Republicans a better chance of winning in the First District.
State Senate President Chuck Morse swatted worries of a partisan process aside in a statement Thursday.
“Now that the census data has become available, we will begin to establish a fair and transparent process for redistricting, including opportunity for public input,” Morse said.
The legislators handling the redistricting work are expected to wrap up their work in November, and present the new maps to the public for input.
The last redistricting process 10 years ago saw public hearings in October 2011, and revisions through the winter. New maps were adopted in January 2012.