CONCORD — Charter school supporters dominated a public hearing Tuesday, asking for legislative approval of a federal grant to expand them across the state.
But opponents came equipped with their own response as Democratic senators proposed an amendment that would prevent the five-year, $46 million grant from leading to new expenses paid for with state taxpayer dollars.
The legislation taken up Tuesday came from Republican senators responding to the actions of the Democratically-led Legislative Fiscal Committee that has blocked attempts to accept the federal money. As the bill (SB 747) is written it would cover the first $10 million of that grant and leave the remaining years to be taken up when lawmakers write the next state budget in 2021.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, urged Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee to come to a compromise.
“We have good public schools in New Hampshire; that’s not the point. The point is parents and kids in New Hampshire need different options to thrive,” Bradley said.
The grant, from the Trump administration, would pay for 20 new charter schools, the expansion of five schools and the replication of seven existing charter schools.
Several founders of charter schools testified in support of the measure and said it could help them increase capacity.
Chris Smith, dean of the Birches Academy of Arts in Salem, said he’d use this grant to move into a larger building once the current lease is up in 2022.
“This could be a huge boost for many facilities to succeed,” Smith said.
Edelblut said he’s been approached by advocates to build unique charter schools such as a recovery center for students with substance abuse problems or a language immersion charter for immigrant students who have difficulty speaking English.
Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord said when there was bipartisan support to expand health care coverage under Medicaid, fiscal conservatives insisted it include a ban on using state dollars for that insurance.
Feltes said it would be only fair for supporters of this grant to agree to the same restriction.
“Why won’t you agree to prevent any state funds to be used with this grant?” Feltes said.
Edelblut said he would have to consult with federal officials to make certain such a restriction would not risk the state losing the grant.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, said it’s wrong to dramatically expand charter schools at a time when the state faces a lawsuit over inadequate financing of traditional public schools.
“On a very basic level, the status of funding for our public schools is inadequate to begin with so why would we double the number of charter schools until we figure out how best to fund our entire public education system including charters? The lack of any ongoing operational assistance from the federal government means we are only doubling the uncertainty of success of our chartered public schools.”
Last week, a new Department of Education fiscal analysis concluded a sharp drop in traditional school enrollment over the next decade will be driven mainly by demographic trends rather than students leaving public schools.
Edelblut’s report pointed to studies that warn declines in enrollments not related to charter schools will be at least 24,000 by 2030 — and could approach double that figure.
Feltes asked how many public schools could have to close to deal with this decline.
Edelblut said this trend will likely lead to the creation of “micro-schools” in small communities and the public school charter law permits two teachers and as few as 10 parents to create a new program.