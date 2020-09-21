CONCORD -- The responsibilities of the New Hampshire Child Advocate have expanded beyond the initial oversight of the Division of Children, Youth and Families, Advocate Moira O'Neill announced Monday.
A new law sent into effect Friday that expands oversight to any state entity or private or public organizations that provide services to children under contract with the state.
"We will now bring children's voices to the table in the dialogue on prevention services and family supports," O'Neill said in a statement.
Court-appointed special advocates such as CASA are exempt.