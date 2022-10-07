Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez said the Sununu Youth Services Center (pictured) should close no later than April 2025. An existing state law requires by the end of next March but lawmakers are expected to consider delaying that move.
CONCORD — The state’s child advocate has urged the Legislature to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester by April 2025 and change the programming of services even before the state has a new home for troubled juveniles.
Cassandra Sanchez’s report is widely seen as trying to influence this debate once lawmakers return to a topic they failed to reach consensus on during the 2022 session.
“While ideally closure would occur in 2024 with a new facility ready for the children, the date should be no later than April 2025 with contingency for earlier closure should alternative space be established,” Sanchez wrote in her report.
“It is important to consider ample time to construct a new facility to avoid further challenges, such as the current state, where a closure date is approaching with no place for the children to go.”
This issue will be on the front burner when a newly elected Legislature meets in January.
An existing state law requires the SYSC to close by the end of March.
Legislative leaders in both parties and state officials agree this closure date was too soon, but State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said he wants to keep the pressure on state agency officials to come up with a permanent plan.
Edwards is proposing a 2023 bill to extend that deadline to the end of June to create that incentive.
It also would include $1.5 million to pay expenses to keep the SYSC open for three more months.
“The point of the bill is to prod the department to tell us what really needs to happen,” said Edwards, who chairs the House Finance Committee work group that includes the Department of Health and Human Services.
A second bill Edwards is offering would create a permanent closure date along with the changes in programming needed for the new treatment center.
SYSC less than 10% full
The Sununu Youth Services Center opened in 1993 with more than 140 beds, but the number of juveniles sent there has fallen steadily in the past decade.
The most recent census is 12, Sanchez said, with “few and far between” housed in this detention center for serious crimes.
Currently, nine of the residents are there because of concerns about abuse and neglect while the other three are previous child protection cases, Sanchez said.
A major obstacle to agreement last spring was how big to make the replacement.
The State Senate wanted up to 18 beds, while House negotiators offered no more than 12.