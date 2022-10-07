Giving more time to close Sununu Center advances
Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez said the Sununu Youth Services Center (pictured) should close no later than April 2025. An existing state law requires by the end of next March but lawmakers are expected to consider delaying that move.

 Union Leader File Photo

CONCORD — The state’s child advocate has urged the Legislature to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester by April 2025 and change the programming of services even before the state has a new home for troubled juveniles.

Cassandra Sanchez’s report is widely seen as trying to influence this debate once lawmakers return to a topic they failed to reach consensus on during the 2022 session.

