Sununu Center closing tops early 2023 hearings
Two State Senate committees take testimony Thursday on legislation to delay the closing of the Sununu Youth Services Center (pictured) from March 1 to Nov. 1, 2024. The bill also sets aside $15 million to build a much smaller, replacement treatment facility.

 Courtesy

CONCORD — Bills to raise the legal age to marry, close the Sununu Youth Services Center and repeal a controversial anti-discrimination law in public schools highlight the first week of hearings in the 2023 legislative session.

Since 2018, three-term state Rep. Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington, has led the campaign to ban child marriage.