Christie hits Trump, DeSantis
Buy Now

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hosted a town hall forum at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics Monday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a potential Republican presidential contender in 2024, fired at the two GOP frontrunners, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, during a New Hampshire appearance Monday night.

Christie, 60, said Trump disqualified his right to be president again when on Election Night 2020 Trump charged that the election was stolen with “not one fact to back it up.”