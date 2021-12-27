CONCORD -- Cities and towns will receive a $31 million -- or a 46% increase -- in local aid, getting a bigger share of returns from the state tax on restaurant meals and hotel rooms, Senate Republican leaders confirmed Monday.
The trailer bill to the state budget (HB 2) repealed a long-standing limit on how much communities could receive from this tax, no matter how much the levy raised from one year to the next.
The state Treasury Department released Monday the the amount of assistance all communities will receive.
This new aid increase is based upon population so Manchester received the largest annual increase -- $2.5 million, followed by Nashua with $2 million, Concord with $966,000, Dover with $759,000 and Salem with an additional $741,000.
A 1993 state law created the promise cities and towns would receive 40% of net income from the state hospitality tax. But to limit how much communities could get in the future, lawmakers at the same time created a cap, which in 1997 and years after, meant cities and towns could not get more than a $5 million annual increase.
When the great recession hit in 2009, the Democratically-led Legislature and governor signed a state budget that froze the aid from this tax.
The Legislature, under both Republican and Democratic control, voted in the last four state budgets to continue to suspend any aid increase.
This budget trailer bill revised the law and ensured going forward that cities and towns could get at least 30% of net income from this tax.
This meant next year the grants would total $100 million, up from $68.8 million in the past.
State Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, took on this issue while first running for the Senate seat she won in November 2020.
“I made it my goal this past session to protect local property taxpayers by making certain the state kept its promise to share more of the revenues that our Meals and Rooms tax generates,” Ricciardi said.
“I am happy and extremely satisfied that today, our cities and towns will finally receive the amount they’ve been promised for so long.”
Ricciardi’s original bill (SB 99) would have restored the 40% promise the state made decades ago; this would have increased aid to communities by $57 million this year.
Gov. Chris Sununu noted the trailer bill he signed will also cut the statewide property tax for communities by $100 million in 2023. It also cut the Room and Meals Tax last Oct. 1 from 9% to 8.5%.
“We cut the rooms and meals tax to its lowest level in over a decade, and yet we still sent even more money back to cities and towns,” Sununu said. “Instead of downshifting costs, we downshifted cash, giving cities and towns extra flexibility — a win for our citizens."
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Goffstown, said it couldn't come at a better time as town officials begin work on their budgets.
"Today’s news is a record-setting Christmas gift to New Hampshire’s municipalities,” Osborne said.
This change had bipartisan support during the 2021 session.
The state Senate voted 24-0 in favor of Ricciardi’s larger aid package before deciding to set it aside so the smaller compromise could later be attached to the budget.
House and Senate Democratic leaders proposed even larger increases in state aid for public schools that the GOP-Legislature rejected.
Ultimately, nearly every single Democratic lawmaker opposed the state budget trailer bill, in part because it cut the state's business taxes, a move they said most helped large, multinational companies.