Sixty New Hampshire faith leaders wrote Gov. Chris Sununu Wednesday, urging more funding for direct payments to cover housing expenses and a state eviction moratorium.
The letter was signed by Episcopal Bishop Robert Hirschfeld, Council of Churches leader Rev. Jason Wells and representatives of Jewish, Catholic, Buddhist and Mormon faiths.
They note the long nights, low temperatures, sickness and widespread unemployment.
"Our various traditions guide us to make this request, that you use your authority to provide security to our neighbors and prevent any New Hampshire residents from being forced onto the streets because of the pandemic and recession," the letter reads.
In November, Sununu appointed a housing stability task force that came up with 40 recommendations to address housing, including deadlines for zoning decisions, tax breaks for workforce housing and federal waivers so homeless people can receive Medicaid supports.