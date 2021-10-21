A legislative study committee will endorse closing the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester, but its members remain split over what should replace it.
Committee Chairman and State Sen. Gary Daniels, R-Milford, said the final report will likely offer a variety of options, including a new, state-owned complex, a renovated program on the existing property or a state contract with a private, nonprofit program to run it.
The committee does agree the date in state law that the SYSC must be closed, by the end of March 2023, was not realistic.
Daniels said members of the committee next week will review a draft of its final report.
The two-year state budget trailer bill (HB 2) which created this study committee gave it until Nov. 1 to offer recommendations for future legislation.
“There are elements of it we all agree upon. March 2023, that’s not an awful lot of time. There is no way you are going to be done by March 2023,” Daniels said.
An efficient move may be for the state to use existing, private nonprofits to provide these services, Daniels said.
The state must ensure private programs have proper security and other services now available at the Sununu Center, he said.
“Having programs utilize shared services can reduce costs as well,” Daniels said.
But state Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh, D-Manchester, said his preference would be that a new center remain state run and staffed with state employees.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said rehabbing the Sununu Center makes the most sense to him.
“Repurposing of Sununu Center, that structure has already what we need, security is already here, this is my heavy bias to what a new facility should look like,” Edwards said.
Rep. Kim Rice, R-Hudson, said she would like to find an alternative location.
“The only thing I am opposed to is keeping it where it is at,” said Rice who is the highest-ranking woman in the House Republican leadership team.
“I want to make sure these kids are in a safe place and they are going to get what they need.”
Abuse allegations pushed for closure
The debate took on renewed urgency this year after allegations by more than 300 men and women who said they were physically or sexually abused by 150 staffers at the former Youth Development Center and the SYSC from 1960 to 2018.
The state has arrested 11 former workers since April.
“How do we make sure we don’t run into the same problems again?” Rice asked.
Gov. Chris Sununu said last spring he’d prefer the state “blow up” the existing center and sell the 600-acre Manchester property.
Daniels said the committee supports the central conclusion of a state consultant’s report that recommended replacing the sprawling SYSC with room for 144 beds with an 18-bed complex.
The report from Alvarez & Marshal Public Sector Services of Washington said the state should shift the program’s emphasis from one that prioritizes incarceration to one centered on treatment.
Rebecca Ross, general counsel with the state Division of Children, Youth and Families, said while the current number of residents is 10-to-12, the new complex needs 18 beds to deal with any surge in cases.
“This is the place where youths go in the middle of the night and they get put there,” Ross said.
“This is the last stop; it’s the only place.”
The report will recommend the new program be “centrally located” as most of the juveniles come from families in the southern tier of the state, Daniels added.