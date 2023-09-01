CONCORD – State House colleagues and friends in politics and the law remembered ex-Senate Majority Leader Bob Clegg as a dedicated public servant who was self-effacing with a great sense of humor.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, confirmed Clegg, 69, passed away Thursday following a sudden illness.
“Bob served with distinction and honor in both the New Hampshire House and Senate, and he will be greatly missed,” Bradley said. “Our wishes and prayers go out to Priscilla and his family.”
A Lowell, Massachusetts native, Clegg is also survived by two adult children and a granddaughter.
Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester and the longest-serving senator, had a personal and professional relationship with Clegg.
“He was always about the deal, finding a way to make things happen and those individuals are very rare in the politics we have today,” D’Allesandro said. “I was honored to call him my friend.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley served with Clegg and both were on the House Election Laws Committee.
“He was always honorable, focused on solutions. He will be missed,” Buckley said.
Manchester Democrat Peter Sullivan also served with Clegg in the House.
“We rarely agreed on much of anything, but we always got along,” Sullivan said. “I miss the days before toxic hyperpolarization. Keeping Bob's family in my thoughts.”
Clegg served for eight years in the House and six years in the state Senate.
In his hometown, Clegg was active serving in the past as a town councilor, selectmen, member of the budget committee and many other local boards including as past president of the Hudson Taxpayers Association.
The Hudson Chamber of Commerce recognized him as its citizen of the year.
In business, Clegg was a successful executive in the construction industry, owning his own companies and also involved in property management.
Rose through the ranks in House and Senate
While in the House, Clegg rose to become House speaker pro tempore, the third ranking position in that 400-person body, after also having served as assistant majority leader and majority caucus whip.
The National Republican Legislators Association and Home Builders & Remodelers Association of New Hampshire named him legislator of the year.
He was also a past recipient of the Outstanding Legislator Award presented by Grange #327, the New Hampshire Fire Standards and Training Commission's Fire Academy Award, and the New Hampshire Health Care Association's Government Leadership Award.
In the Senate, he was Senate majority leader to former president and current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester.
Clegg played an instrumental role in a political coup in the Senate that ended with Gatsas unseating Keene Republican Tom Eaton as leader.
A fiscal and social conservative, Clegg earned the reputation as a consensus builder who often was able to bring together political factions at odds over an issue and produce common ground.
Clegg left the Senate in 2008 to mount a Republican bid for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
During that race, Clegg opened up about his hardscrabble upbringing, one of seven children born to a father who was a mechanic and stay-at-home mother who had health problems.
“It was absolutely a struggle,” Clegg said. “I know what it’s like to only have one meal a day, and that meal was Ritz crackers with some kind of concoction made of milk and peas on the crackers. I forget what my mom used to call it, but it wasn’t anything in the cookbook."
Clegg lost that GOP primary to talk show host Jennifer Horn of Nashua who went on to become chair of the Republican State Committee.
Democrat Paul Hodes beat Horn in the 2008 general election.
After the campaign, Clegg became a lobbyist forming Legislative Solutions LLC with associates that have included Deb Vanderbeek, currently chief of staff for the State Senate, and Periklis Karoutas who for several elections helped run the Senate Republican political action committee.
In the 2023 session, Clegg represented 12 clients ranging from the state camp directors and the New Hampshire Hospital Association to the Boston Billiard Club and Casino of Nashua and the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund.