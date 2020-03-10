CONCORD -- A proposed student loan debt relief effort came under assault Tuesday from college administrators who objected to using a popular state scholarship program for its financial support.
Gov. Chris Sununu has for more than a year been pursuing this policy change to carve out some money from the UNIQUE College Investing plan to forgive the loans of workers who upon graduation agree to remain employed in the state for five years.
Over two decades, the UNIQUE program has offered a total of 50,000 scholarships. The scholarships are for up to $1,000 a year for needy students to attend New Hampshire colleges.
As crafted, those eligible for student debt forgiveness would be those who take jobs in the advanced regenerative manufacturing industry that Bedford inventor Dean Kamen has spearheaded to develop the creation of artificial tissues and organs. Others eligible to have their student debts paid for would be those who take state jobs in child protection, corrections, or health care.
In a letter to the Senate Finance Committee, Sununu noted he’s reduced his original proposal; his proposal now would dedicate $5 million a year in student loan debt forgiveness, $5 million for direct student scholarships and $2 million for the UNIQUE program's endowment. Last year, Sununu proposed in his two-year state budget plan to dedicate $16 million a year for student debt forgiveness.
“Overall the bill and the amendment represents a good compromise that comes as the result of productive, bipartisan discussions,” Sununu said.
John Formella, the governor’s legal counsel, said this initiative is affordable because management fees to the UNIQUE program generate $14 million a year and the endowment has a surplus of $125 million.
“We know we have areas of need and we have a great opportunity to start offering an incentive for people to enter fields that are critical to this economy,” Formella said.
But several administrators warned that this change could put at risk the financial stability of UNIQUE's scholarship programs.
“Instead of making higher education more achievable and affordable, SB 529 will do just the opposite. It will, in fact, hurt New Hampshire students and their families by redirecting millions of dollars away from scholarship aid that will no longer be available to them,” said Michele Perkins, co-chairman of the NH College and University Council and president of New England College.
Ed MacKay served as higher education chancellor in New Hampshire and was on the commission that created the UNIQUE program.
MacKay said there’s no evidence these loan forgiveness programs would reduce the flight of young people from New Hampshire once they graduate from high school.
“Attraction of nonresidents to work in New Hampshire is a serious issue but what documentation exists there is the demand/need for $5 million per year in forgivable loans which are not known to be either effective or efficient?” MacKay said.
The proposed change comes at a time when the UNIQUE program is creating new incentives, including the Governor’s Scholarship Program for low-income students and an Annual Award scholarship that will be focused on adult learners returning to school, MacKay said.
“The federal government’s record on approving forgiveness is abysmal and has created understandable skepticism especially among young professionals,” MacKay said.
State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, said New Hampshire college students face debt loads that are among the highest in the country.
“We have heard time after time after time that the student debt loan is so severe that they have difficulty making that repayment,” D’Allesandro said.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, said if the program is run well, loan forgiveness could encourage more graduates of New Hampshire colleges to remain here.
“Isn’t it more helpful to require the person to get the state assistance to work in the state for five years versus get a scholarship here and there is no obligation for them to stay?” Rosenwald asked rhetorically.
Perkins said there is no guarantee in the bill that those who get these loans forgiven are needy students, in contrast to the UNIQUE program that is devoted to lower-income students.
“Funding a loan forgiveness program by taking scholarship dollars from needy New Hampshire students will ultimately only serve to create more student debt,” Perkins added.
After Tuesday's hearing, the Senate panel voted, 4-1, to endorse the amended bill.