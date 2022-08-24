State Rep. Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, reacts after the Ballot Law Commission turned down the bid to rule those who backed a secession question on the 2022 ballot should be disqualified from running or serving office in the state.
A large crowd packed the State Archives Building, most in opposition to a move to render ineligible to serve anyone who sponsored or voted for a proposed amendment to the Constitution on whether New Hampshire should secede from the nation.
CONCORD — The state Ballot Law Commission unanimously rejected a bid to disqualify 14 House Republican legislators from running for office after they supported a proposed constitutional amendment calling for New Hampshire to secede from the United States.
The New Hampshire House voted, 323-13, last March to kill that proposal (CACR 32), which needed at least a 60% super-majority vote in the House and state Senate to get onto the November 2022 general election ballot. One of the bill’s co-sponsors voted against it.
Karen Steele, a quality management professional from Atkinson, said the legislators violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as their actions would provide “aid and comfort” to enemies of the United States.
“It is the commission’s authority, responsibility and obligation to find these 14 representatives who took an oath to uphold the Constitution should be ineligible to run for and hold office,” Steele said.
Opponents of the move packed the meeting at the State Archives Building. They loudly applauded when the commission turned down Steele’s request on the grounds it lacked the jurisdiction to interpret the U.S. Constitution.
One of the sponsors, Matthew Santonastaso, R-Rindge, took a seat opposite Steele to urge the commission to reject it.
“I don’t think this has any merit at all,” Santonastaso said. “I think our proposal did uphold American values and the constitutional principles of our country.”
Few previous examples
Assistant Attorney General Kevin Scura told the commission there have been few U.S. cases in which someone was barred from holding a office for sponsoring or voting on legislation.
“I think this would be limited to someone who engaged in insurrection or rebellion or provided any aid and comfort to the enemy,” Scura said.
Steele countered that in 1919, Congress voted to refuse to seat a Socialist member after determining that lawmaker had provided aid to Germany during World War I.
“Insurrection does not have to be violent, and aid and comfort can be words of encouragement,” Steele said.
Commissioner David Campbell of Nashua said he would be loath to have the commission wade into this arena.
“We aren’t given authority to interpret the Constitution, and the slope would be awfully slippery if we did,” Campbell said.
Commissioner Eugene Van Loan of Bedford agreed this would set a bad precedent.
“To say that anyone sponsoring legislation of any kind gives aid and comfort to the enemy, who is the enemy that is referred to?” Van Loan asked. “I haven’t heard anything that gives this any credence.”
After the vote, Santonastaso said the vote is a boost to the ongoing secession movement of states that are considering asking their citizens whether the federal government has lost its way with too much spending and bureaucratic overreach.
Commission Chairman Brad Cook said the voters should render the final judgment about the controversy.
“Isn’t the remedy that, if the constituents don’t like it, they should vote against them?” Cook added.
Besides Santonastaso, the bother supporters were GOP Reps. Max Abramson of Seabrook, Glen Aldrich of Gilford, Glenn Bailey of Milton, Alan Bershtein of Nottingham, Dustin Dodge of Raymond, Dennis Green of Hampstead, Diane Kelley of Temple, Michael Sylvia of Belmont, Paul Terry of Alton, Mark Warden of Manchester, Josh Yokela of Fremont and now-former Rep. Raymond Howard of Alton.
Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, co-sponsored the amendment but voted against it.