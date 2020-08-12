CONCORD — Local police departments should keep track of arrests and detentions by race, gender and ethnic background and publish that information at least annually, the state commission on police accountability plans to recommend.
The commission also supports identifying a driver’s race on their New Hampshire license as long as the person has the right to “opt out” of including the information.
The group also endorsed standardized training for all school resource officers.
During a marathon, 4 1/2-hour meeting, the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency voted on several draft recommendations for improving relations between law enforcement and local communities.
They hope to finalize their recommendations at their next meeting on Friday.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young said the session was the “most spirited” since Gov. Chris Sununu formed the commission after the outcry over the high-profile death of George Floyd, which resulted in murder charges against Minneapolis police officers.
Among the topics that prompted some civilized dispute was the collection of racial data about local arrests.
Law enforcement agencies currently are not required to obtain information on race and gender for motor vehicle stops, arrests and other interactions with the public. Information that might be collected is retained locally, because no statewide system exists to gather and analyze it, according to the commission.
The group voted to recommend that local departments compile that information in accordance with the standards of the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Local limitations
John Scippa, police standards and training director, said many small police departments do not have the manpower to produce the reports, and most aren’t CALEA-certified.
“You are setting up a vast number of police agencies that are not able to produce the data you are looking for in a very pragmatic way,” Scippa said.
“I don’t dispute that information would be wonderful to have. These recommendations need to be within the grasp of law enforcement, generally speaking.”
Julian Jefferson, a staff attorney with the New Hampshire Public Defender’s Office, said collecting such information should be part of the commission’s “core mission.”
“Not every recommendation is equal. Some should have zero flexibility. Some should have flexibility,” Jefferson said.
“I disagree with the assertion that the data is not attainable. We are not creating an impossible situation for the vast majority of police departments.”
Ken Norton, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in New Hampshire, convinced the group to let citizens decide whether to have race listed on their licenses.
“I realize a certain group of people are not offended by state or government wanting their racial information on their driving license. It’s making me very uncomfortable,” Norton said.
The few states that have the requirement let people opt out, Norton said.
School training
Some commission members wanted to remove police officers from schools, but Young said the panel decided that decision should be up to local communities.
Scippa said it would take his agency nearly a year to adopt a required training. The report will urge local agencies to come up with memoranda of understanding about training for officers in schools.
“I would rather have them trained before they start their position,” Scippa said.
The commission’s report also will urge that departments have police officers dedicated to the work of community policing “as is practical,” given budget restraints and department size.
Commissioner Eddie Edwards, former head of state liquor enforcement, authored a recommendation that the state create a public service announcement campaign about the role of police in the community.