CONCORD — Competing bills that would limit and expand transgender students’ privacy rights drew several hundred activists on both sides of the issues to the State House Tuesday.
Three different House and Senate committees took more than 13 hours of testimony on bills ranging from expanding parental rights and outlawing gender transition services in public schools to protecting the privacy of “gender-affirming health care” for children.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said his parental rights bill (HB 10) is a “top priority.” This reform narrowly came up short last May.
This proposal has gone through four rewrites and been vetted by Attorney General John Formella’s office, Packard said.
“I am having a hard time understanding why any legislator or parent would be against this legislation,” Packard said.
Transgender legislators and residents, along with supportive human service and civil rights organizations, warned the bills could raise the suicide rate among young people who face anxiety, depression and self-harming over their sexuality.
“Clearly these bills enable hate; they enable violence. You are not protecting children with these bills,” said Rep. Alissandra Murray, D-Manchester, who said she struggled for years with her father over her gay status.
“Validating a child’s trans or queer identity can be life-sustaining.”
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said a Manchester court case requires the Legislature to spell out parents’ right to know that their child has asked to use a different name or gender identity at school.
“Some people would argue this is singling out transgender kids. Perhaps it is, but that is because the case is coming to the fore in the state of New Hampshire,” Carson said.
Last fall, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Manchester mother against city schools over a policy that prevents officials from informing parents about their child’s “transgender status” without the student’s permission. The judge ruled the protocol doesn’t infringe on parents’ fundamental rights.
“The school response was we don’t have to tell you (the parent) and that’s wrong,” Carson said.
The state Supreme Court will take up the appeal of that lower-court ruling.
Carson authored the Senate’s parental rights bill (SB 372) that looks guaranteed to pass because all 14 Republicans in the 24-member Senate have co-sponsored it.
After a three-hour hearing, the Senate Education Committee endorsed it along party lines, 3-2.
Key difference in bills
There are some differences between the latest Senate and House parental rights bills.
Both, however, contain a key change from the failed 2022 legislation.
Last year’s bill (HB 1341) required a teacher to give a parent information about a child’s gender identity exploration to include membership in gay or transgender social clubs.
The House rejected a Senate-passed final compromise, 176-170.
The bills this year compel teachers to share information only after a parent inquires about the topic.
“This doesn’t stop Johnny from wearing a dress and calling himself Sally. This just says the parents have the right to know what is going on and to guide the upbringing of their own children,” said Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, R-Wentworth, co-sponsor of Packard’s bill.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, said this change was vague and unenforceable but would leave teachers in fear of losing their licenses.
“This legislation is going to allow a small minority of parents to intimidate educators,” Tuttle charged.
The largest turnout was related to legislation (HB 619) from Rep. Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, to outlaw gender identity teaching in public schools.
The bill would permit children to receive conversion therapy with the goal to convince young people to reject their homosexual or transgender leanings.
The Legislature passed a ban on conversion therapy in 2018.
Roy said gender transition surgeries are irreversible and can have tragic results.
“What happens when a young girl or young boy reaches adulthood and comes forward and they ask, ‘How do I get my breasts back or how can I have babies now I am sterile?’” Roy asked.
Simrun Bal, a Hanover physician, said gender-affirming care only happens after extensive review of the child’s physical and emotional health.
“We look for sustained evidence where the child really feels they were not born into the right body and that this goes back for years,” Bal said.
Critics: Courts won’t agree
Jaima Wilder, a Hollis mother of five, said all gender transition is unnatural.
“Changing gender does not exist. A man is still a man and a woman is still a woman based on their DNA,” Wilder said.
“God did not make a mistake when he created classifications of biological sex; it has been confirmed at birth.”
Chris Erchull, attorney at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders (GLAD), said the parental rights bill and the ban on gender transition would fail in court because they subject transgender people to unequal rights.
“A small but vocal minority are cynically using fear to divide our communities — driving a wedge between parents, teachers, librarians, and health care professionals who should be working together to help kids grow up; challenging sound school policies that have been proven to support the learning and development of all students; and proposing more harmful legislation like these bills every year,” Erchull added.
Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, one of the state’s first two transgender legislators, said her legislation (HB 368) gives transgender children the same privacy protections that exist over all other medical records.
“Only the people responsible for the health care of a child or themselves will have authorization to release that information,” Cannon said.
Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu threatened to veto earlier parental rights legislation.
In response, Senate GOP leaders made changes in hopes of winning him over, but that compromise died in the House.
Sununu’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the latest legislation.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm and Packard late Tuesday issued a joint statement condemning emailed and online threats lodged against pro-transgender legislators from activists who identified themselves as White nationalists.
“We know that words have meaning — racism and hate manifesting in words and minds online breeds material acts of discrimination, intimidation, and hatred in our state,” Wilhelm said.
“It is our collective duty to call out this disturbing behavior when it happens, and we urge Granite Staters to do the same whenever they see it in their own virtual and physical neighborhoods.”