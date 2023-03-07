Transgender bills draw large State House crowds
Activists for transgender rights rallied outside the State House Tuesday morning prior to hours of testimony on bills on parental rights and gender identity services.

CONCORD — Competing bills that would limit and expand transgender students’ privacy rights drew several hundred activists on both sides of the issues to the State House Tuesday.

Three different House and Senate committees took more than 13 hours of testimony on bills ranging from expanding parental rights and outlawing gender transition services in public schools to protecting the privacy of “gender-affirming health care” for children.

Packard said parental rights bill a 'top priority'
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry and inset, testified for his bill (HB 10) to spell out the rights of parents to information from educators about views and behaviors their children express in public schools.
Transgender activists vow to defeat parental rights bills
Linds Jakows, co-founder of 603 Equality, addressed a rally of activists for transgender rights. During an interview, Jakows expressed optimism the closely divided House of Representatives will reject a parental rights bill as it narrowly did a year ago.
Largest crowd in 2023 turns out over transgender rights
Representatives Hall, the New Hampshire House of Representatives chamber, was nearly filled to capacity over competing legislation to outlaw gender transition and to expressly protect privacy for transgender children.