Compromise to replace Sununu Center could be at hand
Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez addressed reporters this week urging the House of Representatives to reject setting budget benchmarks and to change criminal law regarding the detention and commitment of juveniles. The House voted 276-104 to endorse the approach Sanchez sought along with Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam, second from left.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- The long battle over a replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center could soon be over after a key vote Thursday in the state House of Representatives.

The House rejected budget benchmarks and criminal law changes regarding commitment and detention of juveniles that its Finance Committee had embraced 23-2.