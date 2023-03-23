Compromise to replace Sununu Center could be at hand

CONCORD -- The long battle over a replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center could soon be over after a key vote Thursday in the state House of Representatives.
The House rejected budget benchmarks and criminal law changes regarding commitment and detention of juveniles that its Finance Committee had embraced 23-2.
Instead, the House voted 276-104 to endorse construction of a $21.6 million “trauma-centered” treatment center, passing a bill (HB 49) very similar to what the Senate had embraced on its own last February.
The vote marked a major victory for Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam, Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez and a coalition of advocates who fought against changing offenses that could subject a juvenile to be sent to the center or its replacement.
“You still have got to get this through the legislative process, but this is really an important vote today because it speaks to a consensus that is forming,” Ribsam said during an interview after the vote.
On Wednesday, Gov. Chris Sununu lent his voice of support against making budget or criminal law changes that he said could slow the progress toward building a replacement center.
House budget writers had recommended juveniles could not be detained or committed for a Class A misdemeanor crime, such as assault or domestic violence, unless it was the third such offense within 12 months.
Advocates argued that after two years of work, the state’s system of care was already successfully diverting many troubled juveniles from going to the center in the first instance.
“Our system is working. Don’t change it,” said Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, who led the effort to block what House budget writers initially embraced.
Making changes now could only cause police and prosecutors to overcharge offenders, he said.
Critics said the existing law permits police and judges to detain someone at the center for a cooling off period if they've committed in the first instance a serious crime such as assaulting a parent.
Edwards also warned these changes would fail in the state Senate.
Delays put federal grants at risk
Further delays could put in jeopardy using federal American Rescue Plan Act grant monies to cover much if not all of the cost for the new treatment center.
“Every time we delay this we put at risk the use of the federal funds. We have to stop the delay, and we have to move forward,” Edwards said. “It is just going to be rejected and end up going into another committee of conference or committee of chaos.”
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said the criminal law changes are necessary in “changing the culture” at the center, where administrators last week admitted residents were strip-searched each time they came and went from the complex.
“We continue to over-incarcerate children for lower level offenses,” Smith said. “We have failed miserably in changing the culture.”
Sanchez said she worried that changing criminal law could end up having the state send more children for placement outside New Hampshire.
“We cannot continue to send our children out of state and continue to provide a lack of support for our most vulnerable residents of our state,” Sanchez said during a news conference Wednesday.
The coalition backing the House-passed bill included human service groups, law enforcement leaders and unionized state employees.
Prior to the vote, Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said she was optimistic lawmakers would form a compromise and ensure this new center was built as soon as possible with the proper focus on treatment rather than incarceration.
This bill now heads to the Senate for its review.
Meanwhile, there will still be talks regarding operations of the Sununu Center since it is part of a two-year state budget the Legislature will consider this spring.