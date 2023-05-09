GOP councilors oppose historical marker for N.H. labor leader, Communist (copy)
A pair of Republican executive councilors spoke out against the decision by Concord city officials to approve a historical marker honoring the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a Concord native, labor leader who had been a member of the Communist Party of America.

Concord Mayor Jim Bouley, center, tells the City Council Monday night the city should inform state officials a controversial historical marker honoring the life of an avowed Communist is on state, not city property.

City Manager Tom Aspell, right, said city approvals of the sign were only on the safety of that location, not the content.

CONCORD — The Concord City Council delivered to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state Executive Council a blunt answer when asked about the placement of a memorial marker honoring a late national labor leader and avowed Communist.

Take the marker down if it offends you because it is on state and not city-owned property, they responded at their meeting Monday night.

James Kennedy, Concord's legal counsel, said state law grants cities and towns no powers when it comes to the content of any sign on state property.