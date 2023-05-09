A pair of Republican executive councilors spoke out against the decision by Concord city officials to approve a historical marker honoring the life of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a Concord native, labor leader who had been a member of the Communist Party of America.
Concord Mayor Jim Bouley, center, tells the City Council Monday night the city should inform state officials a controversial historical marker honoring the life of an avowed Communist is on state, not city property.
City Manager Tom Aspell, right, said city approvals of the sign were only on the safety of that location, not the content.
CONCORD — The Concord City Council delivered to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state Executive Council a blunt answer when asked about the placement of a memorial marker honoring a late national labor leader and avowed Communist.
Take the marker down if it offends you because it is on state and not city-owned property, they responded at their meeting Monday night.
After two Republicans on the council and Sununu spoke out against the marker, Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart wrote Concord Mayor Jim Bouley last week, inviting the city to “reevaluate your approval” of a memorial sign honoring Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.
A Concord native, Flynn was a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union who chaired the Communist Party of America. She served two years in federal prison after her conviction with 15 others for teaching to conspire the violent overthrow of the U.S. government and was given a state funeral in Red Square after her death in 1936.
“If the city council objected to the placement of the marker on city property, the application would have been denied,” she wrote. “The state is available to remove the marker at your request.”
The Concord City Council and the city’s Heritage Commission both voted in support of the marker’s location late last year.
Jim Kennedy, the city’s legal counsel, said city surveyors have confirmed the sign is on state property next to the parking lot of the Merrimack County Superior Court, a short distance from the Concord home where Flynn spent the first five years of her life.
City responds to state
Bouley said the city fathers should put this controversy back where it squarely belongs -- before state government.
“My suggestion for a response was,” Bouley said, ‘‘Thank you for your correspondence. We did not approve any marker. We don’t have that authority. We don’t approve the text of a marker. We don’t have that authority.’ And, lastly, ‘We have no say in whether or not you remove something from your property, not city property.’”
City lawyer Kennedy said the heritage commission vote was only on whether the location of the marker was appropriate from a safety point of view.
Jennifer Kretovic, a commission member and city councilor, said the Heritage Commission discussed Flynn was a Communist, they agreed it should be included in the text of the marker as it was, but that was not its purview.
State law gives cities and towns no powers on approving the content of signs on state land, Kennedy said.
“If the state would like to remove their sign, they are free to do so because it’s their sign,” added City Councilor Amanda Grady Sexton.
The City Council unanimously approved the framing of this response as Bouley had outlined.
City Councilor Zandra Rice Hawkins said she hoped that the state would not take down the marker because Flynn was an important figure in state and national labor history.