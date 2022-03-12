CONCORD — Social conservatives who invite professional counselors to talk with people genuinely unsure about their gender identity are on a collision course with fierce opponents of conversion therapy designed to “fix” people who are gay, lesbian or transgender.
Even LGBTQ+ lawmakers in New Hampshire are split over whether a carefully carved out, bipartisan change (HB1077) that faces a showdown vote this week in the House of Representatives would fill a real void or amount to a sellout of the conversion therapy ban the Legislature adopted in 2018.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change an individual’s sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual or their gender identity from transgender to cisgender using psychological, physical or spiritual interventions.
State Rep. Kendall Snow, D-Manchester, who worked nearly half a century at Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, called such practices “barbaric.”
“We needed to do away with forced, coercive methods to change someone’s gender identity often at someone else’s request — a parent, a school official,” Snow said.
“Those are wrong and there is no evidence there is any treatment method that is going to accomplish that.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Counselors Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association all have judged conversion therapy to be “junk science” and urged policymakers to outlaw it.
Nearly four years ago, New Hampshire followed suit with its law, joining 20 states, including the entire Northeast except for Pennsylvania, that now ban the practice.
But some mental health clinicians now say the language in the law was so vague and sweeping that’s it’s had a “chilling effect” on counseling.
Professionals are afraid to talk with teens who are confused about their gender identity or sexual preference for fear they could lose their license, they said.
“This law tacitly promotes state intrusion and control of the psychotherapy process,” said W. Glen Jamison of East Kingston, a psychiatrist with 45 years in the field, speaking last month for the original version of the bill, which would have repealed the ban.
“Those who it presumed to help have been harmed, a new barrier created which made therapy less available to adolescents and young adults.”
Some stopped seeing teens
Critics said the current law outlawing treatments that “seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation” prevents many young people from getting help of a counselor because these teens aren’t sure who they really are.
Dr. Deborah Warner of Littleton, a licensed clinical psychologist with four decades of family practice, said she stopped counseling clients under 18 after the law passed.
“If someone says, ‘I can’t stand my lesbian feelings,’ and the therapist says, ‘It sounds like you are uncomfortable with your feelings,’ then that therapist is breaking the law,’’’ Warner told the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee.
But Rep. Joe Schapiro, D-Keene, said the law strikes the proper balance.
The law does allow for counseling that “provides assistance to a person undergoing gender transition” as long as that counseling “does not seek to change” someone’s identity.
“I have found many therapists feeling more empowered to talk about these topics because of the removal of stigmas,” said Schapiro, who recently retired as a social worker and administrator in the mental health field.
The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of New Hampshire wants to keep the ban in place. Its spokeswoman agreed with Schapiro that the existing law was flexible.
“Conversion therapy is done when the youth is not interested in exploring where he or she is at,” said Holly Stevens, director of policy with NAMI-New Hampshire.
“If a youth is questioning and goes to explore that with a therapist, that is not conversation therapy.”
Stevens pointed to studies that show LGBTQ youths are eight times more likely to contemplate suicide if they come from “high-rejecting families” than those whose parents or loved ones support the child’s choice.
Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said he has spoken with professionals that knew of teens who killed themselves after failing to get counseling to resolve their personal conflicts.
“They don’t want to be what they are feeling at present, and they want help with what some would call a developmental stage,” said Pearson, CEO of New Creation Healing Center in Kingston, a Christian ministry counseling and spa service for the body and mind.
Proposed fix has friends, foes
Pearson and committee Vice Chairman Erica Layon, R-Derry, came up with a proposed rewrite of the ban that permits this counseling, as long as it’s not “against an individual’s will.”
The amendment applies to clients of any age and protects licensed counselors against professional conduct complaints as long as that therapy was “client-directed.”
“People can go and say what they feel,” Layon said. “These kids are attempting suicide at a much higher rate.”
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said any attempted fix presents a dangerous, slippery slope.
“I just think that the drafting of the language is really opening a whole other can of worms, and I don’t see any reason to change,” Weber said.
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said this proposal was fatally flawed.
Youths often lack their own will since an opposing parent that sought the counseling has the more dominant view and most often is paying for the treatment, he said.
“Kids are not effectively able to freely advocate for themselves,” Knaack said.
“Any backdoor attempt, which this bill is, to get around the conversion therapy ban is problematic. It is really the bad actors we are worried about, and the bad actors are going to get a loophole with this bill.”
Transgender rep gets flak
Reps. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, and Lisa Bunker, D-Exeter, made history in 2018, becoming the first transgender adults elected to the Legislature.
Cannon said that when first confused about her own sexuality decades ago, she had no counseling option.
“When I was going through my own adolescence, that was in the 1960s, so anybody even bringing that topic up would get you a quick trip to the mental hospital,” Cannon said during an interview.
It was only in her 40s that counseling saved her.
“I started seeing a therapist 25 year ago. She didn’t know much about transgender when we first talked through it,” recalled Cannon, a Somersworth School Board member.
“In my mid-40s, I was suicidal and I wasn’t sure I could live with who I am, but she helped me work my feelings out.”
Cannon said the Pearson amendment could help. She was one of two Democrats on the committee who supported it.
“It does not force a repeal of the existing statute and it could improve things for a number of folks,” Cannon said.
Her vote immediately came under attack from other leaders in the LGBTQ community.
Rep. Joshua Query, D-Manchester, called the bill a “huge disappointment” and not a “tweak” at all, but rather a dismantling of a ban that’s worked well.
“Kids follow what their parents say, they want to make their parents proud,” Query said.
“This is an ongoing crisis for the LGBTQ community as we see bills like this keep coming back.”
On social media, the New Hampshire Stonewall Democrats called out Cannon and Rep. Gary Merchant, D-Claremont for joining the 13-7 majority for this proposal.
“Let’s be clear, any vote to weaken this ban is an assault on LGBTQ+ children,” the group said after the vote.
Cannon said her top priority was to keep the conversion therapy ban in place, and the state Senate could look at further refinements.
“There are some things in the amendment that I am not crazy about,” Cannon said. “I just don’t want to lose what we have.”