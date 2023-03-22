CONCORD — The Executive Council approved Wednesday using $15 million in federal grants toward building a 120-bed, $60 million mental health hospital in southern New Hampshire.
The parent owner of Elliot Hospital in Manchester, starting in 2024, has agreed to open and run for 10 years a new hospital with 72 beds for adults, 24 for children and 24 for geriatric patients.
This larger facility will replace Elliot-Health Pathways, a 16-bed unit the hospital operates in Manchester.
“We anticipate partnering with an experienced behavioral health care provider to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital,” said Kelly Scargill, director of public relations and communications with SolutionHealth.
“Specific plans regarding the new facility are still being determined, including location, size, scope and operational design, but the grant does stipulate that the facility will have a minimum of 120 inpatient beds available for specialized adult and adolescent care needs.”
The council also approved a $1 million grant to make renovations at the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Lebanon to add a five-bed unit for adults involuntarily admitted due to mental health problems.
Gov. Chris Sununu said these steps continue progress in dealing with a chronic need to expand the capacity of access to behavioral health treatment.
"It is wonderful to see this mental health hospital partnership finally move forward," Sununu said.
"These additional beds will go a long way to helping vulnerable citizens struggling with mental health," he said.
Health and Human Services Interim Commissioner Lori Weaver said this continues an effort the agency began in 2019 to address a shortage of behavioral health beds.
Last year the state completed the purchase of the privately owned Hampstead Hospital, which it is converting into a state-of-the-art treatment center for juveniles with mental health issues.