CONCORD -- The Executive Council approved a two-year, $4.5 million contract for Harbor Homes Inc. of Nashua on Wednesday after the leaders of substance abuse peer support programs warned they would shut their doors if the deal was turned down.
Councilor Russell Prescott, R-Exeter, said he changed his mind and decided to approve the contract, fearing its rejection would cause a crisis in the substance abuse recovery community in the midst of dealing with a pandemic.
Since a critical state audit about the financial stability of Harbor Homes last fall, the council has approved short-term contracts for the agency so state officials can continue to examine its financial health.
Had Prescott voted to reject it, the contract would have died on a 2-2 vote with Councilor Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, abstaining.
"It's clear 70 percent of this contract is to give to subcontractors and if they don’t get money today, they will close their doors," Prescott said. "We are being asked to vote for a contract with a significant financial concern with the vendor, but do it anyway if you want to keep these recovery centers open."
The final vote on the contract was 3-1 with Councilor Ted Gatsas, R-Manchester, in opposition.
Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, said she had gotten "15 text messages" all from these subcontractors warning they could not be financially viable if the contract were rejected and put back out to bid.
"Harbor Homes has stepped up and done an outstanding job in every contract they have had. No one has ever complained about the quality of the services they provide," Pignatelli said. "I believe they are making great strides in their financial situation."
Harbor Homes CEO Peter Kelleher praised the council's decision.
"We are delighted that the contracts were approved, and thank the governor and councilors for their support especially in the midst of a recently heightened opioid crisis," Kelleher said in a statement. "This funding supports critical life-saving services for some of our most vulnerable community members. Our organization is in very good financial health, meeting or exceeding all required financial ratios for quite some time now."
AG's report led to tighter review
Last fall, the Attorney General's Charitable Trust Unit made a host of recommendations for Harbor Homes, one of the largest service agencies in Greater Nashua. It provides housing for the mentally ill and veterans, home services for the elderly, and substance abuse treatment.
Harbor Homes officials disputed findings in the AG's report that found in 2018 it had paid fees for 424 check overdrafts.
Prescott said he had received recent information suggesting Harbor Homes was "not in compliance" with existing contracts.
But Katja Fox, director of behavioral health for the Department of Health and Human Services, said the agency has met all standards and this two-year contract contains safeguards that permit the state to terminate the grant if it's not financially viable.
"Our auditors said they were in compliance with financial standards," Fox said.
Councilor Gatsas said he believes Harbor Homes will be cash-poor if the Trump administration requires it to repay a federal Payroll Protection Program it received to help keep staff on the job during the COVID-19 crisis.
Gov. Chris Sununu said New Hampshire companies have received more than $2 billion in these PPP loans and it remains to be seen whether the federal government will require these loans to be repaid or convert them into grants.
Harbor Homes' Kelleher said the loan did not put the agency in precarious financial shape.
"As a nonprofit, our organization meets the current requirements that qualifies the Payment Protection Program loan to be forgiven. However, if we had to pay the loan back, our strong financial health enables us to do this without negative consequences," Kelleher said,
HHS had hoped others would bid
Harbor Homes has been the incumbent vendor, acting as the facilitator that provides billing, data and other services for those agencies giving peer recovery support for those suffering from substance abuse disorders.
Fox said the agency had hoped issuing a bid for a two-year contract would attract "several, qualified" bidders; instead the only other bidder received a much lower score than Harbor Homes did.
If Harbor Homes was rejected, Fox said it would not be "my inclination" to negotiate a contract with that other bidder.
The council also voted to approve two four-month contracts for Harbor Homes to continue serving as the vendor in the Nashua region that provides transitional housing for those with mental illness and mobile crisis services for mental health clients.
Fox said Harbor Homes officials have said that, when those four-month contracts end, the agency will not seek to continue offering those services.